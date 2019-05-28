Alan Jones signs new 2GB contract

The veteran broadcaster had been told by rivals to consider fielding opportunities to leave 2GB.

Veteran radio personality Alan Jones has signed a new contract with 2GB following a lengthy negotiation with Macquarie Media.

Jones, the undisputed king of Sydney radio, who has topped the ratings for every survey for years, was in prolonged contract negotiations with some speculating he might jump ship to a rival station.

Macquarie Media chairman Russell Tate said he was pleased that Jones was staying with the station.

"Over his already extraordinary radio career, Alan has dominated Sydney radio," he said.

"And with Alan's current ratings share of the Sydney radio audience amongst the highest it has ever been, his dominance shows no sign of slowing down."

Last month The Daily Telegraph revealed that Macquarie Media was working on contingency plans should the negotiations with the breakfast host fall through.

Embattled mornings host Ray Hadley was going to move in to Jones' breakfast slot while night time presenter Steve Price will take over his gig.

Macquarie has been working on contingency plans over recent years, not just during the contract negotiations, as Jones has suffered a number of health challenges.

Earlier this month Jones was handed a breach of contract notice - the third since losing a $3.7 million defamation case in September - for putting on air two callers who criticised 2GB management.

FULL STATEMENT FROM MACQUARIE MEDIA

Macquarie Media Limited today announced that it has re-signed Alan Jones, the host of its 2GB Sydney and 4BC Brisbane breakfast radio programs, to a new two-year contract which will commence on July 1st 2019 at the conclusion of his current contract.

In announcing the signing, MML Chairman Russell Tate said he was very pleased that Jones would continue to be an integral part of the Macquarie on-air team for at least another two years.

Mr. Tate commented that "Over his already extraordinary radio career, Alan has dominated Sydney radio with 218 ratings survey wins, including 15 consecutive years at Number 1 on 2GB - an unprecedented achievement.

And with Alan's current ratings share of the Sydney radio audience amongst the highest it has ever been, his dominance shows no sign of slowing down.

All of us at Macquarie are delighted that we will continue along for the ride with one of the Australian media's most outstanding performers."