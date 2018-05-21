Jones’ evidence ‘eyewitness, not scientific’

Dennis, Liz, John, Henry and Mary Wagner are seen arriving at Brisbane Supreme Court today Picture: Glenn Hunt/AAP

ALAN Jones didn't have any scientific or expert evidence to back up claims about the collapse of a quarry wall causing deaths during the 2011 Queensland floods, a court has heard.

But during his third day of being questioned in Brisbane Supreme Court, where he is defending a $4.8 million lawsuit, the talkback host stood by the assertion.

"I had plenty of eyewitness evidence," he said.

"I was a voice for the voiceless."

Toowoomba-based Wagner brothers John, Denis, Neill and Joe are suing Jones, Harbour Radio, 4BC and writer Nick Cater over 32 broadcasts from 2014-15 relating to the 2011 Queensland floods.

Broadcaster Alan Jones (centre) enters Brisbane Supreme Court last Friday. Picture: Glenn Hunt/AAP

They allege they were blamed for the deaths of 12 people in the town of Grantham during the floods, when one of the walls of the Lockyer Valley quarry they owned collapsed.

"I've regularly asserted that," Jones said.

Under cross-examination from the Wagners' barrister Tom Blackburn, Jones was questioned about what had led him to form the view.

"You had no, first of all, hydrological evidence, at all," he asked.

"No, I did not," Jones replied.

"You had no scientific evidence, expert evidence, of any kind," Mr Blackburn followed up.

"No, just the evidence of people's eyes. Witnesses," Jones responded.

Jones denied last Friday that he hated the Wagners, was careless with the truth and wilfully blind to information that did not suit his narrative.

He will continue giving evidence this afternoon.