Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Will Smith as Genie in Aladdin.
Will Smith as Genie in Aladdin.
Movies

Will Smith as Genie is ‘nightmare fuel’

11th Feb 2019 1:30 PM

A new trailer for the live action remake of Aladdin has dropped and people are losing their minds over Will Smith as Genie.

Disney released a new trailer for the remake of the 1992 movie during the Grammy Awards and it's the first time we've got a glimpse of Smith in all his blue glory as the wish-granting character.

And it's fair to say people aren't too impressed with Smith's appearance in the upcoming movie.

 

 

 

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the Aladdin remake will be released in May and stars Will Smith, Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine.

aladdin aladdin remake disney movies will smith

Top Stories

    Special $1 for 28 days digital subscription offer

    premium_icon Special $1 for 28 days digital subscription offer

    News We’ve got a special introductory subscription offer that allows you to enjoy Queensland’s best journalism at a price that’s affordable to everyone.

    • 11th Feb 2019 2:17 PM
    'I'm so blessed he made it through'

    premium_icon 'I'm so blessed he made it through'

    News Mum gives back after baby's health scare

    • 11th Feb 2019 1:00 PM
    Barty leads Australia to thrilling Fed Cup win

    Barty leads Australia to thrilling Fed Cup win

    Tennis and Racquet Sports Ashleigh Barty has defeated America’s Madison Keys

    Pedal power to raise vital funds for charity

    premium_icon Pedal power to raise vital funds for charity

    News Register for a scenic bike ride and help raise funds