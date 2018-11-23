Australia’s laziest suburbs revealed

Airtasker compiled a list of areas where users were most likely to advertise certain jobs, with some more bizarre than others.

There's a lot of domestic jobs Aussies can't be bothered doing and then there's some outright weird requests from picking belly button fluff, "butt" cakes and fake paparazzi.

Job outsourcing platform Airtasker revealed that every week Australians post 35,000 jobs to the platform and there's no surprises that cleaning topped the list as the most popular job across the country.

But apart from the everyday "normal" chores, some people were putting in for some bizarre and wacky requests with one posting a job for someone to "pick my belly button fluff" for $5, while another offered $120 for someone to bake a "delicious vegan butt cake". The caption for the ad read: "I Need a vegan cake in the shape of a man's butt before Thursday."

Then there was the user willing to pay $500 for someone to pretend to be their relative at a baptism barbecue.

It doesn't end there, Airtasker founder and CEO Tim Fung told news.com.au others have included bird washing to pretending to be fake paparazzi.

"We see Australians outsourcing a variety of weird and wonderful tasks," Mr Fung said. "Airtasker is the natural platform of choice for unusual tasks given there's always someone with the unique skill set to help you get the job done."

A popular job outsourcing platform has revealed some of the most outrageous job offers on top of the lazy suburbs in Australia. Source: Airtasker

But if that's not your thing, there's plenty run-of-the-mill jobs available.

The most popular in the country is cleaning with 148,591 jobs outsourced this year. In second place were removalists (122,140), followed by handyman jobs (93,961) and gardening (48,043).

Of the 35,000 tasks published to the app each week, data revealed that those living in Sydney's Surry Hills were the most likely to outsource jobs, followed by Richmond, Bondi Beach, South Yarra, St Kilda, Paddington, Parramatta, Point Cook, Randwick and Darlinghurst.

"I think these suburbs reflect the growing population of Australians who know how to value their time and know what jobs they're willing to do and which ones they'd rather leave to an expert," Mr Fung told news.com.au

Airtasker compiled a list of areas where users are most likely to advertise certain jobs, with Surry Hills (pictured) topping the list for the most outsourced jobs.

In the cleaning and painting categories, St Kilda residents topped both lists with Surry Hills also making the top three, while those living in Bondi Beach and Parramatta were more likely to advertise for a removalist.

"Cleaning is one of those never ending jobs so I'm not surprised it tops the list. Every Australian has a bedroom, kitchen or bathroom that needs a regular tidy up," Mr Fung said.

"Cleaning is one of those things that people just love to outsource and it's a job that many of our Airtaskers love doing to earn extra cash."

Victoria’s Richmond (pictured) ranked second on the jobs outsourcing list.

Driving instructors were popular for Parramatta locals followed by Blacktown, Liverpool, Pyrmont, Bankstown and Strathfield.

Those who were in need of gardening help the most were from Victoria, with Point Cook, Brunswick East, Tarneit and Reservoir topping the list.

Victorians also posted the most pet-related tasks, while those living in Parramatta came in as the nation's most likely suburb to need help with pest control.

When it came to groceries, Pyrmont came first, followed by Parramatta and Surry Hills.

Queensland suburbs of Southport, Surfers Paradise and New Farm were hot spots for outsourcing requests for a handyman.