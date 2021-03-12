Airtasker ad handyman in $50,000 fraud

Close up of handyman holding a drill machine with tool belt around waist. Detail of artisan hand holding electric drill with tools isolated over grey background. Closeup hand of bricklayer holding carpentry accessories.

A RAMPANT gambling addiction was said to be the motive for a handyman’s fraud spree, in which he took deposits for work that was never completed.

An Ipswich court heard the offender netted $50,000 when the onset of COVID resulted in an increase in people seeking tradesmen to undertake construction improvements and maintenance work.

Most of the victims advertised online through Airtasker.

His offences were committed in Ipswich, Beenleigh and south western Brisbane suburbs.

Details emerged in Ipswich Magistrates Court when Thomas Place appeared from jail for sentence.

Thomas Ross Place, 24, from Beenleigh, pleaded guilty to 19 charges of fraud committed between June 14 and November 14 last year; two counts of illegal possession of drugs; and unlawful possession of controlled drugs.

The drug offences involved testosterone and anabolic steroids.

Prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro said Place responded to advertisements placed on Airtasker for handyman work, seeking to get jobs done around their homes such as building driveways, garages or patios.

Sgt Molinaro said he attended their homes, provided quotes and accepted deposits for the work.

In some cases Place did start work, but would fail to return, or seek more money from the victim without finishing the job.

His victims included a man at North Lakes who gave him $1137 deposit for landscaping and concrete work.

A homeowner in Coopers Plains handed over a deposit of $5500 for a carport, and a person at Collingwood Park gave him $2000 then $1250.

Sgt Molinaro said his victims lost a total of $50,348 and police sought a restitution order.

She said he had 21 prior offences for fraud or forgery.

In September 2019 he received a probation order but three months later was dealt in court for more crimes of fraud and sentenced to a 15-month jail order with parole on March 2, 2020.

“He actively solicited deposits from his victims. It was a substantial breach of trust and demonstrates relentless dishonesty,” Sgt Molinaro said.

“He caused significant detriment to the community and the people won’t get their money back.”

The court heard Place had spent more than four months in jail since his arrest.

Defence lawyer Kelsea Read said Place has been diagnosed with PTSD from issues in his childhood, and this manifested itself in his “catastrophic gambling addiction”.



Ms Read said Place made no attempt to hide his identity, using his real name, email and ABN.

“He was struggling with his gambling addiction and not leading a lavish lifestyle,” Ms Read said.

“He is remorseful, regretful and embarrassed.”

Ms Read said he had since sought professional medical help.

Magistrate David Shepherd said the consequences of ordering Place to pay restitution of $50,000 with no apparent ability to pay could cause him to instead spend a lot more time in jail.

“I am told it was done in the context of your significant gambling addiction. A psychologist’s report reveals problems of PTSD stem from childhood trauma,” Mr Shepherd said.

“These frauds were brazen. You used your own name and details.”

Mr Shepherd convicted and sentenced Place to two years jail on each fraud offence, and one month jail on the drug offences.

Place can begin his application for parole from July 11.

Because of his inability to pay back the $50,000, a restitution order was not made.