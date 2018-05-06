Airshow brings sky high hopes for ‘Ruff Love’ veterans

Someone will also receive the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be snapped with warbirds during a photoshoot at the Red Thunder Airshow held at Watts Bridge on the 26-27th of May.

RED Thunder Airshow has taken an Ipswich charity under its wing, in a bid to help veterans who've been injured physically or mentally by war.

Not-for-profit group, Ruff Love Assistant Dogs, pairs puppies with former military personnel who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety.

It says the fury companions are proving to help reduce suicide rates.

Army Veteran Russell Ward helps run the organisation.

"A lot of veterans don't realise there's a benefit for it," he said.

"But, then you see them three months later and they're a totally different person."

The group facilitates regular meet-ups and dog training classes, giving veterans an opportunity to build meaningful friendships and a sense of camaraderie.

"We'd love to expand our services and continue to assist the vulnerable who are struggling in our community, particularly in Ipswich. We want them to know, they are not alone.

"It costs around $1,000 for us to pair a puppy with one person. Just investment could potentially save their life."

The group has organised a raffle in a bid to raise much-needed funds, with the Red Thunder Airshow donating four free tickets to its event later this month.

The winner will also receive the once in a lifetime opportunity to be snapped with warbirds during a photoshoot at the event held at Watts Bridge on May 26 and 27.

Pilot and event organiser James Crockett says it would be a fantastic event for the whole family.

"We are so honoured to be able to help this charity, which is clearly having a positive impact on veterans," he said.

Tickets are $10 each.

For more information visit the Ruff Love Facebook Page.