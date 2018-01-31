Queue-jumper shamed live online

A passenger took to social media to shame a man who cut in line at the airport. Picture: Sofalips/Imgur

A passenger took to social media to shame a man who cut in line at the airport. Picture: Sofalips/Imgur

QUEUING etiquette reached new levels of awkwardness when a disgruntled flyer shamed a queue jumper online and forced them to publicly apologise - all without uttering a word in person.

The peeved traveller saw that a man had shuffled forward to overtake him in a passport queue on Monday and wasted no time in venting his frustration, The Sun reported.

But rather than speaking to the offender directly, he spotted the other was on the same social network Imgur - and posted a picture of the man's shoes with a challenge for other users to find him.

Behold, the shoes of an airport queue jumper. Picture: Sofalips/Imgur

Posting under the username @Sofalips he wrote: "Hey Imgur. A person wearing these shoes is overtaking me in a passport queue.

"Just by slowly walking past. He's not even in the damn line.

"Anyway he finally edged his way in front of me and I saw that he's on Imgur so please join me in scolding the rotter."

The message quickly went viral on Imgur and even appeared on the site's front page.

Users' responses ranged from: "Murder him, that will teach him" to "You rat b****** get to the back of the line".

Remarkably, the intended recipient spotted the online furore and sheepishly apologised just a few feet away, but also online.

He replied!

The man, "Schwingset" told Sofalips: "This is me. Honestly I had no actual intention of pushing just shattered and not paying attention.

"I'm terribly sorry. It won't happen again."

Schwingset even posted a picture of his own shoes to prove he was the queue jumper.

And even though they were just metres away, the exchange continued with Sofalips posting: "Hahaha. Was it really you? No hard feelings bro. I saw you cut back in behind me.

"Posted this whilst you were still edging forward. I'm a petty Brit and a stickler for queue etiquette. Sorry I didn't have the balls to call you out."

If the shoe fits: the queue jumper owns up to his oversight.

Schwingset responded: "I'm a stickler Brit too, I just take that flight every Monday so I'm usually pretty out of it."

Finally, Sofalips assured everyone the incident had ended in typically British, polite fashion.

"He apologised - and it was all a big misunderstanding - sleepy travellers shuffling along like zombies, mesmerised by Imgur and not seeing the queue.

"Have a happy Monday everyone, peace."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and is reproduced here with permission.