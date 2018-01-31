Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Queue-jumper shamed live online

A passenger took to social media to shame a man who cut in line at the airport. Picture: Sofalips/Imgur
A passenger took to social media to shame a man who cut in line at the airport. Picture: Sofalips/Imgur
by Phoebe Cooke

QUEUING etiquette reached new levels of awkwardness when a disgruntled flyer shamed a queue jumper online and forced them to publicly apologise - all without uttering a word in person.

The peeved traveller saw that a man had shuffled forward to overtake him in a passport queue on Monday and wasted no time in venting his frustration, The Sun reported.

But rather than speaking to the offender directly, he spotted the other was on the same social network Imgur - and posted a picture of the man's shoes with a challenge for other users to find him.

Behold, the shoes of an airport queue jumper. Picture: Sofalips/Imgur
Behold, the shoes of an airport queue jumper. Picture: Sofalips/Imgur

Posting under the username @Sofalips he wrote: "Hey Imgur. A person wearing these shoes is overtaking me in a passport queue.

"Just by slowly walking past. He's not even in the damn line.

"Anyway he finally edged his way in front of me and I saw that he's on Imgur so please join me in scolding the rotter."

The message quickly went viral on Imgur and even appeared on the site's front page.

Users' responses ranged from: "Murder him, that will teach him" to "You rat b****** get to the back of the line".

Remarkably, the intended recipient spotted the online furore and sheepishly apologised just a few feet away, but also online.

He replied!
He replied!

The man, "Schwingset" told Sofalips: "This is me. Honestly I had no actual intention of pushing just shattered and not paying attention.

"I'm terribly sorry. It won't happen again."

Schwingset even posted a picture of his own shoes to prove he was the queue jumper.

And even though they were just metres away, the exchange continued with Sofalips posting: "Hahaha. Was it really you? No hard feelings bro. I saw you cut back in behind me.

"Posted this whilst you were still edging forward. I'm a petty Brit and a stickler for queue etiquette. Sorry I didn't have the balls to call you out."

If the shoe fits: the queue jumper owns up to his oversight.
If the shoe fits: the queue jumper owns up to his oversight.

Schwingset responded: "I'm a stickler Brit too, I just take that flight every Monday so I'm usually pretty out of it."

Finally, Sofalips assured everyone the incident had ended in typically British, polite fashion.

"He apologised - and it was all a big misunderstanding - sleepy travellers shuffling along like zombies, mesmerised by Imgur and not seeing the queue.

"Have a happy Monday everyone, peace."

 

This article originally appeared on The Sun and is reproduced here with permission.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  shaming social media

Child in hospital after 'near drowning' at home

Child in hospital after 'near drowning' at home

Paramedics were called to Lowood property just after 6.30 on Tuesday night

  • News

  • 31st Jan 2018 8:03 AM

Inaugural medallion presentation for region's best

VALUED: Winners of the 2018 Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli's medallions for their community work.

"The day is about recognising role models in the community"

Hannah's new title is good news for city's youth

CELEBRATE: Hannah Hyatt will use her position as the Ipswich City Council's 2018 Young Citizen of the Year for mental health awareness.

Headspace employee focused on health

Save our Schoolkids: major push for swim safety in schools

Ryne Spence, 9, and sister Kyra, 6, are confident swimmers. Picture: Adam Head

Generation of young people who can’t swim to save themselves

Local Partners