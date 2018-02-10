Airport evacuated... was it burnt toast?

The boarding of a Tiger Airways flight was delayed by an evacuatiuon alert at Hobart airport. Picture: MATHEW FARRELL

A BREAKFAST mishap has forced the evacuation of 2400 passengers at Hobart airport this morning. An emergency alarm was activated at 8.40am, which prompted an evacuation of the departure lounge.

After a nervous 20-minute delay, the cause of the fire was found to be excessive smoke from the kitchen area of the Qantas lounge.

One passenger joked that it might have been a case of burnt toast.

"Obviously we have sensitive systems for safety reasons," said Matt Cocker, Assistant CEO and Operations Manager at Hobart airport. "There was only one short delay to a Tigerair flight. Other flights were unaffected."

The Melbourne-bound Tigerair service was 24 minutes into boarding when the alert sounded. Passengers already seated on the plane were kept waiting on the tarmac while the incident was investigated. After a short delay the flight resumed boarding.

Airservices Australia, the government-deployed fire fighting service that operates at the airport say that it was a minor event.