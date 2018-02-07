What is wrong with this picture?

HAVE you ever booked a flight with friends or family only to realise you've been split up all over the plane? Better pay extra to ensure you're all seated together, right?

This frustrating scenario is becoming lucrative for airlines around the world, who are cashing in on passengers' desire to sit with their loved ones.

Now, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in the UK is investigating this practice to find out whether some airlines are deliberately giving families separate seats on flights so they end up paying more to sit together.

@Ryanair three us of us flying and you split us up all all over the plane. Then this next to me. Why? pic.twitter.com/5SgxLX4hqU — Ellie (@ellidee73) October 25, 2017

The watchdog found more than a third of UK families were being seated separately, costing passengers a whopping extra $691 million a year to ensure they end up together.

It comes after furious passengers complained about the practice, posting images on social media showing them being split up despite there being rows of empty seats available.

Daughter & I were split up on Berlin to Toulouse flight today. Half empty plane. She was put five rows behind me. Neither of us had anyone else in our row. Not much doubt about what was going on there. #ryanair https://t.co/6xZpSq3AtR — Kate Brown (@katefromberlin) February 4, 2018

What's more, some airlines are profiting from confusion around the seating situation.

The CAA said it wanted to make sure seat allocation practices were "fair and transparent" and has written to 20 airlines to demand an explanation about how their computer systems allocate seats.

@Delta: TERRIBLE CUSTOMER SERVICE family is split up through the plane both my wife and I are medallions. flight attendants REFUSE to allow her to sit in empty comfort plus seat with my daughter and I . she’s a MEDALLION as well. pic.twitter.com/yB84XVfGM3 — Ian prukner (@ian_prukner) December 23, 2017

"Airline seating practices are clearly causing some confusion for consumers," CAA chief executive Andrew Hinton said.

"Our research shows that some consumers are paying to sit together when, in fact, they might not need to. We will not hesitate to take any necessary enforcement action should it be required at the end of the review."

Great work @Allegiant, split up a family with a 4 month old lap child and a 3 year old when 25% of the plane is empty pic.twitter.com/634YMYOuYR — Josh Mitchell (@mitchell_bu09) October 6, 2017

In Australia, there are no guarantees when it comes to seating. According to consumer watchdog Choice: "Most airlines say they can't guarantee any seat and reserve the right to change seating, even after you've boarded the plane."

The fees can definitely add up. For example, for those flying on Qantas it can cost up to $35 per person to pre-book a seat, while it can cost up to $25 per person at TigerAir.