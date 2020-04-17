Menu
Alliance Airlines have committed to providing regular flights between Bundaberg and Brisbane. Photo: Dan Beck
Airline offering regular flights between Bundy and Brisbane

Zachary O'Brien
, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
17th Apr 2020 2:27 PM
ALLIANCE Airlines have committed to providing regular scheduled flights between Bundaberg and Brisbane.

Alliance chief executive officer Lee Schofield said the airline valued the support received from residents and local businesses over this time.

"Alliance also understands the critical importance of regular air services into communities such as Bundaberg and therefore despite low passenger demand currently, we remain fully committed to serving these communities now and into the future," Mr Schofield said.

"While we understand that many people are currently not able to travel under the current travel restrictions, we also know that there are people working in essential services across the health, government and resources sectors, among others, who do still need to travel," he said.

"We want to ensure that Bundaberg and the surrounding region is still accessible to travellers working in these critical areas."

Schedules are subject to change, and customers should consult their travel agency or visit www.virginaustralia.com to review flight options.

The Bundaberg to Brisbane route is the responsibility of Alliance and is unaffected by other Virgin Australia announcements.

