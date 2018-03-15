Menu
NextJet accidentally sent a commercial flight in the wrong direction. Picture: Anna Zvereva
Offbeat

Airline’s blunder: ‘I just laughed’

by Alexandra Deabler
15th Mar 2018 10:28 AM

A GROUP of passengers landed 970 kilometres away from their intended destination after being placed on the wrong flight.

Fox News reports on Monday, 34 passengers were informed their 5pm Nextjet flight to Gothenburg, Sweden, was delayed due to bad weather conditions.

At 8pm, a plane arrived and the group scanned their boarding passes and got on the flight, The Local reports.

However, instead of taking the passengers to Gothenburg, on the west coast of Sweden, the plane landed in Luleå in the far north of the country.

Nextjet airline was forced to cancel its flight to Gothenburg, but it did not relay the information to the waiting passengers or the airport.

As you can see, Gothenburg, where the plane was supposed to go, is quite some distance from Lulea, where it went instead. Picture: Google Maps
The passengers who unexpectedly arrived in Luleå were surprised, but not overly concerned.

"I just laughed. What can you do?" passenger Roger Leirvik told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.

The 34 people on board were not the only ones affected by the mix-up, though. A handful of other passengers that were supposed to be on the flight were left behind at the Sundsvall airport where they were told their flight had been cancelled, The Local reports.

Nextjet apologised for the incident and provided housing accommodations for those stuck in Luleå.

"It appears to have been a huge miss in communications between the airport in Sundsvall and us," said Nextjet marketing director Henning Lindberg to The Local.

The passengers were flown to Gothenburg on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, United Airlines was criticised by the family of a partially blind, elderly passenger who was put on the wrong plane and sent 2250km in the wrong direction.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission.

