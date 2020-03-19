Airlie Beach hotel request that stumped customer

AN AIRLIE Beach hotel has asked for a medical certificate from a would-be holiday-maker looking to cancel a booking amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

In an email provided to the Daily Mercury, Mantra Boathouse Apartments rejected a customer's request to cancel saying it had taken "extra safety precautions".

"We are not going into lock down at the moment," the email said.

"We have definitely taken extra safety precautions regarding everyone's health.

"If you can provide a medical certificate then we can assist with cancellation."

The Mackay and Whitsunday region has so far recorded one confirmed case of COVID-19 after a woman boarded a flight to Hamilton Island on Sunday after testing positive.

Despite no confirmed cases of local transmission in Central Queensland, an indefinite international travel ban ordered by Prime Minister Scott Morrison has spooked the wider community.

Mantra Boathouse Apartments were contacted for comment but did not respond by deadline.

Tourism Whitsundays Chief Executive Officer Tash Wheeler has urged the wider community to "consider having a world-class holiday right here in your backyard" with many businesses facing an unknown future as coronavirus wreaks havoc.

"We are all going through this unpreceded crisis; we need to stick together, unite, and collaborate to get through this," Ms Wheeler said.

"We can all play a positive role in keeping our local bus

iness doors open & people employed during this time."

Ms Wheeler did not respond before deadline on the cancellation requirement, but said now was the time to "tick off your Whitsundays bucket list".

"Support the industry that continually supports our community," she said.

"Tourism is the biggest employer in our backyard; when times get tough, we all feel it no matter what industry we are in or area of the region we are in."