Aircraft technicians being aided by incredible smart glasses

AIRCRAFT technicians are able to perform critical maintenance from anywhere in the world by viewing real-time and hands-free interactive 3D holograms right before their eyes.

It’s now a reality for operators of the giant Boeing C-17 Globemaster III.

Boeing’s interactive augmented training operations and maintenance solution combines ‘mixed reality” with real-time support.

In an industry first, it was put to the test at RAAF Base Amberley in Ipswich.

It used Microsoft HoloLens 2 mixed reality smart glasses to support No. 36 Squadron with a critical maintenance task.

LOCAL NEWS: Hopes Laidley aged care residents have dodged COVID bullet

The glasses, which merge holographic augmentation with the real world, allow technicians to use hand gestures instead of a traditional keyboard and mouse.

When COVID-19 travel restrictions prevented Boeing’s American-based recovery and modification services (RAMS) team from working on a vital C-17 safety system, the technology came to the rescue.

The RAMS team was able to provide remote training and guidance to the RAAF, sending technical drawings and documents as holograms while aircraft technicians were wearing the HoloLens headsets.

There are eight C-17s at the Amberley based and the C-17 Boeing team supports 235 aircraft around the world.

RAAF Amberley Base 36SQN Flight Lieutenant and C-17 pilot Sam Stephens.

C-17 field services manager Glen Schneider said the technology was a game changer.

The trial will continue at No. 36 Squadron throughout 2021.

“We’ve created secure reach-back capabilities within the goggles themselves, which allows anyone and, most importantly the Royal Australian Air Force and other C-17 operators, to have a direct connection with subject matter experts wherever they may be around the world,” he said.

“The team has been developing this for a while now and this is the perfect opportunity to conduct an operational trial of the capability.

“That particular task was defence panel changes.

“Essentially it is an explosive charge which in an emergency water landing, that system will eject a life raft out of the aircraft.

“Normally we’d have a recovery and modification services a team, a team of Boeing specialists, come out.

“With COVID being an issue, that team wasn’t able to travel.”

READ MORE: New 112-place child care centre ready to welcome kids

Mr Schneider said there were a couple of exciting things in development.

“At the moment maintainers carry a laptop around with them which has all their technical publications on it,” he said.

“The next stage of the product is to incorporate the technical publications into the HoloLens as well so they can essentially be on the aircraft wearing the glasses and instead of referring back to the laptop they’ll have the holographic imagery of the technical publications within their eyesight within the HoloLens itself.

“Another development which they’re working on is integrated systems overloads.

“So when you walk out to the aircraft you don’t need to remove panels to see what’s behind a certain panel on the aircraft.

“The HoloLens will be able to show you where all the systems, the hydraulics or electrical systems, are inside the aircraft.”

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.