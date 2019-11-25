Airconditioning boost brings cool change for Ipswich schools

TEMPERATURES in 23 state school classrooms in Ipswich are set to drop, with the State Government supercharging its school airconditioning program.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said $50 million had been fast-tracked, giving hundreds of schools the opportunity to start airconditioning their classrooms over the summer school holidays.

“We’ve got climate change, the temperatures are getting hotter, everyone knows that,” she said.

“The teachers tell me that if the classroom is hot, it’s much harder for them to get the kids to concentrate.”

Silkstone State School Principal Michael Sawbridge said cooler classrooms would make a world of difference to students and staff.

“The classrooms in the school have been getting really, really hot over the past few summers and it’s very uncomfortable for kids, the teachers and teacher aides as well, from a learning perspective, but also really importantly from a wellbeing perspective.” he said.

“On those hot days that we have, in those classrooms that aren’t airconditioned, you can see the kids get very tired very quickly and it’s very difficult to sustain productive learning throughout the entire school day.”

The full list of the schools set to receive airconditioning can be found on the Department of Education’s website.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said Labor was cherrypicking schools and promised the LNP would provide airconditioning to every state school if they win the next election, costing a total of $1.5 billion.