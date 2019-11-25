Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jennifer Howard MP with Silkstone State School principal Michael Sawbridge and students Eli Salisbury, Kiara Hardingham and Piper Brown.
Jennifer Howard MP with Silkstone State School principal Michael Sawbridge and students Eli Salisbury, Kiara Hardingham and Piper Brown.
News

Airconditioning boost brings cool change for Ipswich schools

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
25th Nov 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TEMPERATURES in 23 state school classrooms in Ipswich are set to drop, with the State Government supercharging its school airconditioning program.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said $50 million had been fast-tracked, giving hundreds of schools the opportunity to start airconditioning their classrooms over the summer school holidays.

“We’ve got climate change, the temperatures are getting hotter, everyone knows that,” she said.

“The teachers tell me that if the classroom is hot, it’s much harder for them to get the kids to concentrate.”

Silkstone State School Principal Michael Sawbridge said cooler classrooms would make a world of difference to students and staff.

“The classrooms in the school have been getting really, really hot over the past few summers and it’s very uncomfortable for kids, the teachers and teacher aides as well, from a learning perspective, but also really importantly from a wellbeing perspective.” he said.

“On those hot days that we have, in those classrooms that aren’t airconditioned, you can see the kids get very tired very quickly and it’s very difficult to sustain productive learning throughout the entire school day.”

The full list of the schools set to receive airconditioning can be found on the Department of Education’s website.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said Labor was cherrypicking schools and promised the LNP would provide airconditioning to every state school if they win the next election, costing a total of $1.5 billion.

airconditioning for schools deparment of education jennifer howard state schools
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thug who beat pregnant partner with hammer appeals verdict

        premium_icon Thug who beat pregnant partner with hammer appeals verdict

        News A man who hit his pregnant partner in the stomach with a hammer has argued he should be given a retrial.

        • 25th Nov 2019 4:30 PM
        Political pedigree for latest Division 3 candidate

        premium_icon Political pedigree for latest Division 3 candidate

        Council News A 44-YEAR resident, former administrative and medical professional and community...

        Three drug offences makes man’s job hunt much harder

        premium_icon Three drug offences makes man’s job hunt much harder

        News After moving to the country to look after his dying mother, one man had trouble...

        Ipswich health food store named best in country

        premium_icon Ipswich health food store named best in country

        News The store recorded the highest growth sales out of 150 stores