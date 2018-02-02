Airborne inspections of Ipswich's power network

Energex will have eyes in the sky in the coming weeks using a helicopter to inspect the local electricity network.

The helicopter patrols will see thousands of kilometres of the Ipswich and surrounding area's power grid comprehensively investigated for any damage that may have occurred over the summer storm season.

According to Energex's Manager for Operational Contracts Pat McAuliffe the aerial inspections allow crews to investigate any network issues that cannot be seen from the ground in a more comprehensive and much faster timeframe.

"The helicopter patrols allow Energex to safely and efficiently identify any wear and tear which could become potential risks to the local electricity supply," Mr McAuliffe said.

"A bird's-eye view of the electricity network allows us to detect deterioration on the topside of poles and identify overgrown vegetation impacting on the network not visible from the ground.

"The information gathered during the inspection process is then forensically examined for faults or damage and then distributed to field crews to carry out required proactive repairs which helps avoid unexpected power interruptions at a later date.

"The helicopter patrols reduce the amount of time to survey overhead powerlines dramatically compared to vehicle patrols that follow roads, and can be up to 20 times quicker on powerlines in mountainous terrain or on private property."

The airborne work is also supplemented by traditional power network inspections carried out on foot and in vehicles.

Mr McAuliffe said the nature of these patrols means the helicopters will need to fly at relatively low altitudes and may also need to turn widely or cross properties to follow the powerlines.

"Every attempt will be made to minimise inconvenience to residents and animals, but due to the nature of the inspections residents should consider securing or moving timid animals away from powerline towers," he said.

More details on the program will also be available by telephoning the Energex customer contact centre on 13 12 53 between during business hours.