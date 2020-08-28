Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Detectives had discovered a massive haul of stolen loot at an Invermay residence while investigating the ransacking of an Airbnb.
Detectives had discovered a massive haul of stolen loot at an Invermay residence while investigating the ransacking of an Airbnb.
Crime

Airbnb ransacking investigation leads to $15k discovery

by Patrick Gee
28th Aug 2020 12:57 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE investigating the ransacking of an unoccupied Airbnb on Thursday have discovered a massive haul of stolen loot at an Invermay residence.

A 29-year-old has been charged with six counts of burglary, five counts of aggravated burglary, eight counts of stealing, stealing a motor vehicle, fraud and minor drug offences.

Detective Inspector Craig Fox said $15,000 of jewellery, power tools, electrical products and household items were found by officers when they searched the Invermay property as a result of investigations into the Airbnb burglary in the same suburb.

"Detectives located all the stolen property from the Invermay burglary plus property from other crimes committed in the Launceston area over the past several weeks," he said.

The man was granted bail and will appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court in October.

patrick.gee@news.com.au

Originally published as Airbnb ransacking investigation leads to $15k discovery

airbnb crime theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘STOP EVERYONE’: Police to test every driver on Warrego Hwy

        Premium Content ‘STOP EVERYONE’: Police to test every driver on Warrego Hwy

        News EVERY motorists travelling along the Warrego Hwy are set to be drug and alcohol tested and have their vehicles inspected over three days.

        Online predator sting unravels sickening family secret

        Premium Content Online predator sting unravels sickening family secret

        News Police posed as a teenage girl to lure a sex offender into a trap

        Three new cases in QLD, Schoolies cancelled

        Premium Content Three new cases in QLD, Schoolies cancelled

        Health Schoolies cancelled as three more cases detected in Queensland

        Couple opens up shop in Ebbw Vale

        Premium Content Couple opens up shop in Ebbw Vale

        News New cafe braves the current COVID-19 crisis to open up shop