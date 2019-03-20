Menu
EXPERT: RAAF Flying Officer Madeline Edwards in the Task Unit Headquarters during Exercise Diamond Seas 19. SGT David Gibbs
Air warfare training at Amberley

20th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
RAAF Amberley is taking part in the second biennial Air Warfare Instructor Course (AWIC19).

Following the success of the inaugural course in 2017, the Royal Australian Air Force is testing its warfighting functions to develop the skills of expert air warfare instructors who will represent the next generation of tactical and integrated warfare experts across in air combat.

Commander Air Warfare Centre Air Commodore Phil Gordon said the course would introduce complex scenarios designed to integrate people, systems and combat effects across the five warfare domains: air, land, sea, space and cyber.

"AWIC19 encompasses theory and practical exercises designed to broaden participants' skills and develop expert instructors who are knowledgeable and approachable,” Air Commodore Gordon said.

"With fifth generation platforms coming into service across the Australian Defence Force (ADF), the course is an opportunity to bring together different Defence units to integrate their roles in a process of continuous improvement.”

AWIC19 encompasses three integration exercises - Exercise Diamond Seas, Exercise Diamond Shield and Exercise Diamond Storm.

"Diamond Seas, which has just concluded, brought together Royal Australian Navy, Australian Army and RAAF elements in a complex maritime focused scenario,” Air Commodore Gordon said.

"Diamond Shield and Diamond Storm will include personnel and aircraft from partner nations, allowing the ADF to develop interoperability, enhance lethality and adapt and validate its own practices.”

AWIC19 activities are being conducted from Amberley, Darwin, Edinburgh, Pearce, Tindal and Williamtown throughout the first half of 2019.

