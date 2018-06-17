Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ABC cancels TV's 'Roseanne' hours after star's racist 'ape' tweet Tabitha Duncan was fired after a viral video displayed racist hate. Photo: Instagram
ABC cancels TV's 'Roseanne' hours after star's racist 'ape' tweet Tabitha Duncan was fired after a viral video displayed racist hate. Photo: Instagram
Careers

Waitress sacked over racist video rant

by David K. Li
17th Jun 2018 11:00 AM

AN AMERICAN waitress who spewed racist hate on social media lost her day job - and now has been thrown out of the Air Force, according to reports.

Tabitha Duncan boasted that she wanted to go "n****r hunting" in an offensive viral video, leading the Social Bar & Grill in St. Louis to can her, the Air Force Times reported.

Duncan, 20, posted the offensive footage shortly after joining the Air Force Reserves, which said this week it has no interest in her services

"The video, released days after her enlistment, is intolerable and does not reflect the values of the Air Force," Lt. Col. Chad Gibson told the outlet on Thursday, adding that Duncan, "is in the process of being released from her enlistment."

The aspiring model was recorded on Snapchat in a since-deleted video as she and two men were sitting on a truck rolling along a dirt road at night. In the 15-second clip, one of the men asks: "Are we going n****r hunting?" the Kansas City Star reported.

Duncan then responds: "You get them n****rs!"

A voice off-camera then chimes in: "Look at my soon-to-be sister-in-law! She looks so pretty."

After internet-sleuths uncovered her identity, the Social Bar & Grill, announced Duncan's firing on Monday.

"Social Bar & Grill and its owners have recently become aware of a vile, disgusting, and offensive video made by one of its employees," the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

"The incendiary comments made by this employee absolutely does NOT represent the views, opinions, and policies of Social Bar & Grill and it's owners. Nor will they be tolerated in any fashion."

editors picks employment racism us air force

Top Stories

    200 PHOTOS: What went down at the Ipswich Cup

    premium_icon 200 PHOTOS: What went down at the Ipswich Cup

    Community 150,000 drinks later, here's photo evidence of all the action from Saturday's Ipswich Cup Day

    HOUSES OF IPSWICH: Heart and soul in grand old girl

    premium_icon HOUSES OF IPSWICH: Heart and soul in grand old girl

    Home & Decorating Restoring classic Ipswich home a labour of love for Jumelet family

    How this grandma trumped Ipswich Cup fashions on the field

    premium_icon How this grandma trumped Ipswich Cup fashions on the field

    Fashion & Beauty Sandra Robson has set a new standard for racing fashion enthusiasts

    • 17th Jun 2018 11:25 AM
    State’s biggest chill is still to come

    State’s biggest chill is still to come

    Weather Locals are being told to brace for colder conditions on Monday.

    Local Partners