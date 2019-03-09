Air force families lean on each other to adjust to change

FLIGHT Lieutenant Samantha Ashen knows full well how difficult it can be adjusting to a new posting.

She said being uprooted and shifted to a brand new locality is just a part of life for members of the military, but it doesn't make the move any easier.

Flt Lt Ashen was in attendance with her family as the Defence Community Organisation hosted a welcome expo for new families based at RAAF Base Amberley on Thursday.

Existing members are also encouraged to check out the local services and support groups showcased on the day, as well as help new faces build a network.

The logistics officer has been stationed at Amberley since 2013 but is facing a different kind of life change.

For the first time she attended a welcome expo as a new mum.

She was joined by partner Peter, a former army pilot who now flies internationally for Qantas, and seven-month-old son Joshua.

"Today is more about us trying to understand what support services are out there for military families,” she said.

"It's really important for new military families that come to locations that they're not familiar with (to attend). Even if they are familiar with (the base) you get to learn things about the area that you wouldn't know or things you haven't otherwise been aware of.

"Now we're a family with a child. I was new to that concept.”

Most new members at Amberley post over the Christmas period.

"It is a bit of an opportunity to meet some new families, not just for us but little Joshua,” Flt Lt Ashen said.

Amberley's Senior Australian Defence Force Officer, Air Commodore Veronica Tyler said the work of the DCO helped personnel deal with the challenges of moving.

"They've got to set up schooling, spouse employment and a whole raft of issues,” she said.

"Having great support agencies really helps.

"This is why we have agencies like DCO so we ensure we provide the best support to our families to enable them to get access to those community groups and support agencies.”