TWO firefighters in breathing apparatus are currently trying to extinguish a blaze that broke out in the front room of a house in Walloon.

Crews were called to 23 Calvin St in Walloon around 1.40pm on Monday.

When they arrived they found a room in the front of the property well alight.

It is believed the fire was started by an air conditioner.

Another crew is en route to help tackle the blaze.