Air attack over major fires

THERE are concerns for residents living near multiple bushfires south of Boonah.

Three major bushfires continue to burn at Tregony, Tarome and Spicer's Peak, with Watch and Act warnings in place for the Tregony and Tarome fires.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service released warnings throughtout Sunday in relation to the fires.

As of this afternoon, the Tregony fire is travelling from Spicers Peak Nature reserve in a westerly direction towards Maryvale and Upper Freestone.

No properties are under direct threat, and residents who had evacuated are being told they can return home, however, they were also advised that due to severe fire danger, they should be prepared to leave again as the situation could change quickly.

Firefighting aircraft have been working in the area throughout the day mapping the progress of the fire and conducting waterbombing.

The Cunningham Highway remains closed between Lake Moogerah Road and the Fishers Truck Stop due to falling trees as a result of the fire.