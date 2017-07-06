24°
Aikido teaching kids resilience and focus

Myjanne Jensen
| 6th Jul 2017 4:26 PM
Springfield's Kokikai Aikido students, Sage, with Jade Manley at the North East Regional Seminar.
STORIES of child abduction and kidnapping are the stuff of nightmares for any parent and one Springfield martial arts group is teaching kids to protect themselves in the face of a potential attack.

Bullockhead Creek Kokikai Aikido is a martial arts group based on the Japanese martial art form and teaches people to protect themselves through self-defence rather than attack.

10 year-old Goodna resident, Sage, has been practising the sport for five years and said the benefits had been many.

Springfield&#39;s Kokikai Aikido student, Sage, her younger sister at the North East Regional Seminar with sensei Myriam at the front.
"Recently I got to train at a national tournament with other kids from different parts of Australia and I also did randori which is where two or more attackers grab you and you have to do a special technique to throw them off balance,” she said.

"I love doing randori because you have to use the attacker's energy so it's not hard for you but it is hard for the attackers energy because it's random and a lot of different things can happen, so it's a real test of what works.

"I also love that in aikido height doesn't really matter and can actually give you an advantage, so if an adult is grabbing you, you learn to move to make them overbalance.

Springfield&#39;s Kokikai Aikido student, Sage is a rising star of the dojo.
"I've also learned that focus is very important and I feel more confident and more safe because I know aikido.”

The annual North-East Regional Aikido Seminar was held at Bremer State High School last month and was a chance for students from all over Australia to train and learn from each other and to learn from high-ranking interstate instructors.

Instruction on the day included empty-hand self-defence techniques, defense against weapons and mediation and breathing exercises.

It was also a chance for the grading committee to judge the progress of grading candidates for later in the year and Bullockhead Kokikai Creek Aikido owner Myriam Raymond said Sage had been a stand out at the tournament.

Springfield&#39;s Kokikai Aikido student, Sage, with her younger sister outside the dojo.
"Sage performed a free-style demonstration against multiple attackers, defending herself with spontaneously chosen aikido techniques without knowing what attack was coming at her,” Ms Raymond said.

"This is called a chaos exercise and is a difficult task even for adults and her performance impressed the instructors.

"All aspects of the event were memorable in different ways, but certainly demonstrations by some talented students including the demonstration by Sage during the children's session were highlights of the event.”

Bullockhead Creek Kokikai Aikido dojo is based in Springfield Lakes at the YMCA Springfield Lakes Community Centre.

For more information contact Myriam Raymond on 0414 302 724 or email:dojo-enquiries@bullockheadaikido.com.

