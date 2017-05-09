Aiden looks forward to big year with single release

Emerge's Calen Le Couteur recently caught up with Brisbane musician Aiden Bradley to talk about his latest single and what he's got in store for a big year.

C: When did you first start working on your latest single 'Stubborn Hearts'?

A: I remember bragging to my friends when I was on a trip to Japan, that I managed to do all the recording in a day like two days before we left. But that wasn't true, cause I went back and re did a few bits because I realized most of it was garbage. It's the worst isn't it? You go on a nice trip to a different country, and you come back and realize your song is terrible. So I went back and did a whole bunch of different tracking, there's like four or five different completed mixes of the song with different arrangements. I kind of just listened to them all in the car, and picked the one I released.

C: You recently performed with Dave is a Spy and Fight Ibis at Ric's, how was that gig?

A: That gig probably goes down as one of my favourites, I've done Ric's quite a few times and generally a lot of people see the band room at the front as a kind of walkway to the backyard where the dj is and where they can smoke and party and all that stuff. But it was the first time I've done Ric's and people walking through stopped and listened to the rest of my set and hung out for a bit afterwards. I also had a bunch of people in the audience singing along, and we had around 30-40 people in that front room. People were dancing and really enjoying themselves and that's what I try to do the most. I try to give people a good night, if I'm playing and they are enjoying it and it's something they remember that's enough for me. I just like helping people have a good time.

C: Who are some of your favourite local live acts at the moment?

A: Fight Ibis were absolutely insane (at the Dave is a Spy gig), other bands I really like are FeelsClub, Dave is a Spy I've always been a fan of.

C: You are part of a great local line-up for The 1st Birthday for Roo's Live Experience on the 20th of May, what can you tell me about that gig?

A: That gig is shaping up to being incredible, I'll tell you that much for free. There's a whole bunch of really great local acts, a whole bunch of different genres too. Like you've got BuzzKillers who are the old school, sort of classic rock but with a modern edge. Also Being Jane Lane, it's shaping up to being a really good gig and I'm really looking forward to it.

C: Which releases have stood out to you so far in 2017?

A: Get Heavy by Port Royal is awesome, Sunhaus' EP is really good as well. If we want to go on a slightly bigger scale, the new Smith Street band record is amazing. It's been a while since Throw Me In The River came out, which is one of my favourite records. I don't know, it's that Smith Street band brand of relatable, sing about Australia and cigarettes kinda thing. I love it, I will always have a soft spot. The Japandroids are probably my favourite band, Near The Wild Heart of Life came out and it's been three or four since they've done anything and it's so nice to hear them back.

C: Are you looking forward to any upcoming releases?

A: FeelsClub new EP is up there, I'm looking forward to more stuff from Port Royal. Alex Lahey's debut EP, I'm looking forward to that. There's a lot of really good stuff coming out this year, the Dave is a Spy EP is also coming out soon. There's a lot of cool stuff coming out, it's really hard to list.

C: Can we expect any more releases this year?

A: Look absolutely, there's a lot of stuff I've been working on.

There are a couple of collaborative singles I'm looking to get out in the next few months. One of them is with Finn Taylor from Dave is a Spy, we've started tracking and finished writing. A lot of stuff's been written, and there's a lot of people who have been contacted. I really want to get a couple more collaborative singles out there. I also have an EP written, and ready to go. I'm sort of getting out there a bit more before I put hours and hours into doing an EP to have it tank.

There's at least two collaborative singles in the works, which should be out by the end of the year.

Aiden Bradley will be performing at Roo's Live Experience's First Birthday Show at The New Globe Theatre on the 20th of May.