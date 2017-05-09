24°
Entertainment

Aiden looks forward to big year with single release

Calen Le Couteur | 9th May 2017 12:00 PM
SUCCESS: Brisbane musician Aiden Bradley.
SUCCESS: Brisbane musician Aiden Bradley. USQ

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Emerge's Calen Le Couteur recently caught up with Brisbane musician Aiden Bradley to talk about his latest single and what he's got in store for a big year.

C: When did you first start working on your latest single 'Stubborn Hearts'?

A: I remember bragging to my friends when I was on a trip to Japan, that I managed to do all the recording in a day like two days before we left. But that wasn't true, cause I went back and re did a few bits because I realized most of it was garbage. It's the worst isn't it? You go on a nice trip to a different country, and you come back and realize your song is terrible. So I went back and did a whole bunch of different tracking, there's like four or five different completed mixes of the song with different arrangements. I kind of just listened to them all in the car, and picked the one I released.

C: You recently performed with Dave is a Spy and Fight Ibis at Ric's, how was that gig?

A: That gig probably goes down as one of my favourites, I've done Ric's quite a few times and generally a lot of people see the band room at the front as a kind of walkway to the backyard where the dj is and where they can smoke and party and all that stuff. But it was the first time I've done Ric's and people walking through stopped and listened to the rest of my set and hung out for a bit afterwards. I also had a bunch of people in the audience singing along, and we had around 30-40 people in that front room. People were dancing and really enjoying themselves and that's what I try to do the most. I try to give people a good night, if I'm playing and they are enjoying it and it's something they remember that's enough for me. I just like helping people have a good time.

C: Who are some of your favourite local live acts at the moment?

A: Fight Ibis were absolutely insane (at the Dave is a Spy gig), other bands I really like are FeelsClub, Dave is a Spy I've always been a fan of.

C: You are part of a great local line-up for The 1st Birthday for Roo's Live Experience on the 20th of May, what can you tell me about that gig?

A: That gig is shaping up to being incredible, I'll tell you that much for free. There's a whole bunch of really great local acts, a whole bunch of different genres too. Like you've got BuzzKillers who are the old school, sort of classic rock but with a modern edge. Also Being Jane Lane, it's shaping up to being a really good gig and I'm really looking forward to it.

C: Which releases have stood out to you so far in 2017?

A: Get Heavy by Port Royal is awesome, Sunhaus' EP is really good as well. If we want to go on a slightly bigger scale, the new Smith Street band record is amazing. It's been a while since Throw Me In The River came out, which is one of my favourite records. I don't know, it's that Smith Street band brand of relatable, sing about Australia and cigarettes kinda thing. I love it, I will always have a soft spot. The Japandroids are probably my favourite band, Near The Wild Heart of Life came out and it's been three or four since they've done anything and it's so nice to hear them back.

C: Are you looking forward to any upcoming releases?

A: FeelsClub new EP is up there, I'm looking forward to more stuff from Port Royal. Alex Lahey's debut EP, I'm looking forward to that. There's a lot of really good stuff coming out this year, the Dave is a Spy EP is also coming out soon. There's a lot of cool stuff coming out, it's really hard to list.

C: Can we expect any more releases this year?

A: Look absolutely, there's a lot of stuff I've been working on.

There are a couple of collaborative singles I'm looking to get out in the next few months. One of them is with Finn Taylor from Dave is a Spy, we've started tracking and finished writing. A lot of stuff's been written, and there's a lot of people who have been contacted. I really want to get a couple more collaborative singles out there. I also have an EP written, and ready to go. I'm sort of getting out there a bit more before I put hours and hours into doing an EP to have it tank.

There's at least two collaborative singles in the works, which should be out by the end of the year.

Aiden Bradley will be performing at Roo's Live Experience's First Birthday Show at The New Globe Theatre on the 20th of May.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  aiden bradley emerge music series

6 ways to prepare your child for NAPLAN

6 ways to prepare your child for NAPLAN

NAPLAN can often can be a stressful time for students

  • News

  • 9th May 2017 2:18 PM

10 free things you can still do during the Ipswich Festival

There's still plenty of Ipswich Festival activities left to do

10 places to spoil mum this Mother's Day

Here's where to spoil mum this week

Support for Ipswich parents using ice 'a major issue'

Support is lacking for parents addicted to ice and their families.

127 Ipswich children at risk of abuse

Local Partners

Honk parade showcases our love of cars

Mr Chicken's Pontiac Transam Firevird a lot to crow about

Ipswich Rotary takes to air as part of military exercise

READY: RAAF Air Commodore Ken Robinson, Base Commander, with Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale ahead of the takeoff in a KC-30 tanker.

Refuelling of Super Hornet and building relationships on the agenda

10 free things you can still do during the Ipswich Festival

There's still plenty of Ipswich Festival activities left to do

20 new things coming to Ipswich in 2017

A vegan cafe will be opening in Redbank Plains.

SEE what's in store for Ipswich this year.

Five things to do this weekend

The fifth annual Prenzlau Pride Car Show is this Saturday at Prenzlau State School, benefiting the school and the Prenzlau Rural Fire Brigade

What's on in Ipswich

"We're not rich" Lara Worthington claims on radio

MODEL Lara Worthington was shut down on live on air after she claimed she and her movie star husband Sam Worthington were “not rich”.

Aiden looks forward to big year with single release

SUCCESS: Brisbane musician Aiden Bradley.

Brisbane musician on his latest single and plans for 2017

HUGHES HIJACKS Q&A: ‘He looked like a 13-year-old girl’

David Hughes, screenshot Q&A

Hughes asks Shorten what the heck he was thinking

First date hell: 'You're going to see me poop?'

Look alive, Kaitlyn.Source:Channel 7

Woman traumatised by partner's perfect date on Seven Year Switch

BBC's bizarre Madeleine McCann documentary intro

Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in the Praia de Lux resort in Portugal.

The BBC has chosen a truly odd way of introducing the McCann doco

Amber Heard dances her way into Nimbin hearts

Amber Heard at Nimbin’s MardiGrass in a video posted to her Instagram account

Aquaman man star joins crowds at MardiGrass celebration

10 things you didn't know about Prince Harry's girlfriend

Meghan Markle, has made quite a name for herself

BRAND NEW AND READY FOR YOU!

1&2/24 Glossop Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $285,000 each

$285,000 each Positioned in an elevated and leafy location, these units are a great opportunity for either a first home buyer or to expand your portfolio with a...

RARELY AVAILABLE! LARGE HOME, POOL, SHED, 1 ACRE

5 Richdale Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 4 Offers Over...

This highly sought after area is tightly held and properties rarely become available, so we are excited to bring this wonderful property to the market! You will...

Owners Instructions are clear â We Need this Sold

12/59 Kitchener Street, Toowoomba 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Perfectly located just minutes to Toowoomba's CBD and Queens park cafe precinct, this lowset brick unit will appeal to a wide range of buyers including Investors...

NEAR NEW, TOTALLY UNIQUE &amp; INCREDIBLY AFFORDABLE!

7 Sovereign Close, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $349,000

This near new four bedroom brick family home really stands out from the crowd. It is really an attractive home that has a great street appeal as well as the...

FRESH CONTEMPORARY UNIT – OVERLOOKING GOLF COURSE

57/302 College Road, Karana Downs 4306

House 3 2 2 Price on...

ENJOY LIFE “ON PAR” WITH UNINHIBITED VIEWS DIRECTLY OVERLOOKING THE RESPECTED KARANA DOWNS GOLF COURSE COMBINED WITH THE PRIVILEGES OF A LOW MAINTENANCE PRIVATE...

OVER 8 ACRES OF VACANT LAND ON TOWNSHIP RIM

166 Fairneyview-Fernvale Road, Fernvale 4306

Residential Land YES!! ALL OFFERS WILL BE CONSIDERED!!! RARE OPPORTUNITY TO PURCHASE VACANT LAND ... ALL OFFERS...

YES!! ALL OFFERS WILL BE CONSIDERED!!! RARE OPPORTUNITY TO PURCHASE VACANT LAND BORDERING POPULAR NEW ESTATE ESCAPE the city for peaceful acreage living...

Secluded but Not Isolated

16 Ruby Crescent, Willowbank 4306

House 4 1 6 $490,000...

With a short commute to Amberley Air Base and Ipswich, Willowbank is positioned in a prime location to live on acreage but be close to the city with all the...

LUXURY, RESORT STYLE HOME!

13 Kallatina Terrace, Karalee 4306

House 4 3 7 OFFERS FROM...

A truly unique residence on its own secluded 5035sqm block, this luxury riverfront Plantation home is refreshingly individual with meticulous attention to detail...

The Complete Package – The Best of All Things Old &amp; New!

4 Jackes Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 5 2 2 $599,000

This stunning family home is sure to impress the fussiest of buyers. It embodies the old world charm of yesteryear whilst also offering every modern convenience...

&quot;MOST AFFORDABLE INDEPENDANT LIVING AVAILABLE !!&quot;

43/1380 Warrego Highway, Brassall 4305

House 2 1 3 $129,000

You will be pleasantly surprised when you enter this Village!! Great maintained yards and gardens, awesome on site managers, community hall, resort pool and a...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!