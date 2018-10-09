Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
USQ student Aidan Train will feature in a booklet documenting the difference universities make to regional communities.
USQ student Aidan Train will feature in a booklet documenting the difference universities make to regional communities. USQ Photography,David Martinelli
Politics

Aidan is keen to help regions

Geoff Egan
by
9th Oct 2018 5:00 AM

AIDAN Train wants to do his part to build regional Queensland.

The University of Southern Queensland civil engineering student has lived across the state, from Toowoomba, to Mt Isa and Cairns.

He turned down a position at a prestigious Sydney university to study in smaller classes at USQ. But he understands he will likely have to work in a capital city for the first few years of his career.

"Big engineering companies prefer to train people up in their larger offices the first few years," he said.

"I'm prepared to do that for a while, but ultimately, I do want to get back to either somewhere similar in size to Toowoomba or, ultimately stay regional."

Mr Train is one of a dozen regional university graduates and students from across the country featured in the Regional Universities Network's Student Success Story booklet.

A proud Wailwan man, Mr Train said he ultimately wants to use his career to help people in regional communities.

"I want to be involved in more regional community projects because I've seen first-hand the infrastructure defects of some places. In some indigenous communities it's really not good and I'm not sure where the fault is in that," he said.

"There's some dodgy stuff that I've seen, for example, broken water mains at schools. I want to get into a position where I could fix some of the things I've seen that are not good from a construction perspective in regional areas."

Mr Train has been supported by CareerTrackers, a multi-year internship that links indigenous students with employers. -NewsRegional　

Related Items

aidan train education engineering regional universities network tertiary education training
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Young girl allegedly targeted in vile shop attack

    premium_icon Young girl allegedly targeted in vile shop attack

    News Judge voices serious concerns about man who has 'history' of similar acts

    Mums' anger over dads' parents room shaming

    premium_icon Mums' anger over dads' parents room shaming

    Parenting Fathers told they make mums, children uncomfortable

    'Sole' of Ipswich closes after 120 years in business

    premium_icon 'Sole' of Ipswich closes after 120 years in business

    Business It stood through floods, world wars and a changing CBD

    Formers councillors wait for dismissal hearing date

    premium_icon Formers councillors wait for dismissal hearing date

    Council News The six have applied to be reinstated, but, may reach an agreement

    Local Partners