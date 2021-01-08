Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Officers from the Ipswich Road Policing Unit joined forces with rangers and compliance officers from South East Queensland Water to crack down on safety breaches at Lake Somerset.
Officers from the Ipswich Road Policing Unit joined forces with rangers and compliance officers from South East Queensland Water to crack down on safety breaches at Lake Somerset.
Crime

AHOY: Police crack down on law-flouting scallywags

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
8th Jan 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

JET SKI users who have taken to the water without obtaining a proper licence first have been slapped with hefty fines upward of $500.

An operation during the silly season has revealed safety and licence breaches were rife at a Somerset lake, but nobody was found impacted by drugs or alcohol while behind the wheel.

Officers from the Ipswich Road Policing Unit joined forces with rangers and compliance officers from South East Queensland Water to crack down on safety breaches at Lake Somerset.

LOCAL NEWS: Lockdown triggers last minute supermarket bedlam

They targeted the area between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day and spoke with those using boats and jet skis recreationally.

While ensuring everyone was licenced, had paid for registration, and complied with safety regulations, officers checked in with the captains of 74 vessels.

Police found four jet ski users were unlicensed, landing those behind the wheel $533 fines.

Owners of jet skis used by unlicensed operators were fined $266 for allowing the offence to occur.

LOCAL NEWS: Face masks selling like hot cakes in Ipswich

Police said numerous boat passengers were caught flouting the law due to their lack of sufficient safety equipment.

Those travelling without enough life jackets to accommodate all passengers on board were slapped with $266 fines.

A Seqwater spokeswoman said there had been an increase in visitor numbers at the lake during 2020, compared to the year before.

“More than 1,000 additional people visited the Somerset Park Day Use area, while an extra 15,000 people visited The Spit,” the spokeswoman said.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

boat crime jetskis lake somerset somerset region
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lockdown triggers last minute supermarket bedlam

        Premium Content Lockdown triggers last minute supermarket bedlam

        Breaking Panic buying has begun in Ipswich and witness say it looks worse than last time

        Face masks selling like hot cakes in Ipswich

        Premium Content Face masks selling like hot cakes in Ipswich

        Health Shoppers are phoning, emailing and walking into shops in the search for face...

        Ipswich residents told stay home or wear mask

        Premium Content Ipswich residents told stay home or wear mask

        Breaking The Ipswich Mayor has addressed the newly-imposed lockdown

        Ipswich aged care facilities forced back into lockdown

        Premium Content Ipswich aged care facilities forced back into lockdown

        Health It comes following the diagnosis of Brisbane hotel cleaner confirmed to have...