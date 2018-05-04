'Ah-You, it's not you': Licence swap backfires

IN A bid to avoid being busted for unlicensed driving, an Ipswich mum-of-four handed police a friend's licence.

But it all backfired when Leanne Ah-You's mystified mate received a demerit points notice in the mail a short time after and reported it to police.

Ah-You, 30, from Redbank Plains, had taken her friend's licence without her knowledge, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard this week.

Ah-You pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a driver's licence on November 1, 2017, at Bundamba; and driving unlicensed when disqualified by court order.

Prosecutor Sergeant Jo Colston said Ah-You was intercepted by police at 8.40am and handed over an expired licence in another woman's name.

The licence photograph looked similar to her and police issued a traffic infringement notice in that woman's name.

The woman later made a complaint to Yamanto police, saying she hadn't driven that day. Sgt Colston said police and the woman viewed video taken from the police officer's body camera and the woman identified the driver as being her friend, Ah-You.

She said Ah-You must have taken the licence while visiting her house.

Defence lawyer Daniel Boddice said Ah-Yu was a stay-at-home mum with a baby and three children who did some charity work.

Last time she was before the court she received a three-month suspended jail sentence.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said Ah-You's difficult situation was brought-on by her own behaviour, with previous convictions for driving disqualified.

"It is disappointing as you seem to be an intelligent person but don't seem to learn lessons," she said.

Ah-You was convicted and sentenced to three months jail on each offence to be served concurrently.

The prior suspended sentence of three months was activated and will be served cumulatively with the new sentence, making a total of six months.

Ms Sturgess then released Ah-You immediately to parole. She was disqualified from driving for two years.