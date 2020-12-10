Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crews were called to a rural Agnes Water property after a gas bottle exploded in a garage.
Crews were called to a rural Agnes Water property after a gas bottle exploded in a garage.
Breaking

Agnes gas explosion sparks multiple fires

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
10th Dec 2020 8:27 AM | Updated: 10:47 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GAS explosion in an Agnes Water garage caused three small fires in bushland yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Masthead Dr at 4.15pm after reports a gas bottle had exploded at a rural property.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said three crews arrived at the scene and found a fire in a six-by-six metre garage with garden supplies inside it.

She said crews extinguished the fire inside the shed, but later discovered three additional fires in surrounding bushland.

She said the explosion from the gas bottle caused the fire to spread outside the structure.

The scene was declared safe at 5.50pm after all fires were extinguished and a gas examiner was called in.

The gas bottles were left in the hands of the owner to dispose of.

Queensland Ambulance Services were on scene but no patients required treatment.

More Stories

agnes water and 1770 bushfires bushfires2020 fires
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man, boy taken to hospital after crashing into pole

        Premium Content Man, boy taken to hospital after crashing into pole

        News Paramedics, including critical care, attended the accident on the Brisbane Valley Highway on Wednesday night

        BOM: ‘Significant rain’ on radar for Ipswich

        Premium Content BOM: ‘Significant rain’ on radar for Ipswich

        News Heavy rain anticipated this weekend could lead to flash flooding

        Ipswich-bred Bullets ace primed for NBL, sharing knowledge

        Premium Content Ipswich-bred Bullets ace primed for NBL, sharing knowledge

        Basketball Australian player offering online assistance as prepares to fire up in new national...

        Two sent to hospital after fire starts on unit stovetop

        Premium Content Two sent to hospital after fire starts on unit stovetop

        News Three firefighter crews responded to a fire in a unit on Wednesday night. Two...