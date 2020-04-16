Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘Aggressive’ group target cops amid COVID-19 restrictions

by NT NEWS
16th Apr 2020 8:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POLICE car was damaged by a large group of aggressive, drunk people at Hidden Valley Town Camp in Alice Springs overnight.

Officers attended the camp about 12.30am and were threatened by members of the group who threw rocks at the police vehicle causing damage.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident to identify offenders.

coronaviruspromo

 

Commander Bradley Currie labelled the incident "really disappointing" because those involved were some of the most vulnerable during this COVID-19 crisis.

"Police officers are there to keep people safe, and have been working tirelessly with other agencies to protect vulnerable people in our community as part of the COVID-19 response," he said.

"It is unacceptable that groups continue to defy physical distancing directions and take up valuable police resources by consuming liquor in restricted areas, causing disturbances, threatening police and damaging property.

"It is concerning that people are continuing to ignore guidelines, and if this ignorance continues the risk will continue to rise as we navigate our way through the prevention and response to COVID-19.

"We need leadership within our community so we can work together to stop this behaviour."

Originally published as 'Aggressive' group target cops amid COVID-19 restrictions

coronavirus crime social distancing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        '10,000 staff depending on it': Virgin workers left in limbo

        premium_icon '10,000 staff depending on it': Virgin workers left in limbo

        News As Virgin Australia attempts to overcome a trading halt to avoid extinction, more than 10,000 anxious staff remain in limbo.

        GALLERY: Anzac Day will be major contrast to last

        premium_icon GALLERY: Anzac Day will be major contrast to last

        News Remembering last year's Anzac services in pictures

        IN COURT: Full names of 25 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 25 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court

        The charity helping vulnerable residents stock up

        premium_icon The charity helping vulnerable residents stock up

        News An Ipswich charity has established its own food relief store in a bid to help...