A POLICE car was damaged by a large group of aggressive, drunk people at Hidden Valley Town Camp in Alice Springs overnight.

Officers attended the camp about 12.30am and were threatened by members of the group who threw rocks at the police vehicle causing damage.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident to identify offenders.

Commander Bradley Currie labelled the incident "really disappointing" because those involved were some of the most vulnerable during this COVID-19 crisis.

"Police officers are there to keep people safe, and have been working tirelessly with other agencies to protect vulnerable people in our community as part of the COVID-19 response," he said.

"It is unacceptable that groups continue to defy physical distancing directions and take up valuable police resources by consuming liquor in restricted areas, causing disturbances, threatening police and damaging property.

"It is concerning that people are continuing to ignore guidelines, and if this ignorance continues the risk will continue to rise as we navigate our way through the prevention and response to COVID-19.

"We need leadership within our community so we can work together to stop this behaviour."

Originally published as 'Aggressive' group target cops amid COVID-19 restrictions