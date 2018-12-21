Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PLACE TO BE: Ray White Ipswich principal Warren Ramsey anticipates
PLACE TO BE: Ray White Ipswich principal Warren Ramsey anticipates "correction” in the region's price could come soon. David Nielsen
Property

Agent's prediction for Ipswich's property market in 2019

Hayden Johnson
by
21st Dec 2018 3:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORGET looking over the fence for a good property investment, the Ipswich market is the place to be, agent Warren Ramsey has declared.

Ray White Ipswich principal Mr Ramsey said the market had been "fairly stable" in the past year.

He said the region had "held its prices" and believes loosening of lending next year will provide another boost.

"The minute they loosen up the criteria a bit I think next year will be a great year for Ipswich," he said.

Mr Ramsey said movement in the market was caused by people who already lived here.

"There hasn't been a massive influx of southern or new people," he said.

"I'm hoping that will be the case when they realise how affordable we are out here."

He anticipates a "correction" in the region's price, which has remained steady for about nine years, will come.

"The rest of southeast Queensland has been bubbling away," he said.

"I am expecting it will correct, it's happening as we speak.

"If you can get into that investment market it's definitely time to knuckle in."

Mr Ramsay said people were consuming stock as quick as they were being built; a good sign for the market.

"I think it's a really secure investment for us, for people who live in Ipswich," he said.

"There's no need to look over the fence.

"People in Ipswich, it's right under our noses.

"Get into it."

More Stories

ipswich property property ray white real estate
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Ipswich stars in several southeast property market rankings

    premium_icon Ipswich stars in several southeast property market rankings

    Property The Real Estate Institute of Queensland's Market Monitor report has found Ipswich had a positive year with a good outlook for 2019.

    • 21st Dec 2018 3:29 PM
    'We're almost done': What suburbs are next for NBN rollout

    premium_icon 'We're almost done': What suburbs are next for NBN rollout

    Technology About 20,400 properties remain to be connected by the NBN Co

    How no-tackle rule affects Ipswich footy competition

    premium_icon How no-tackle rule affects Ipswich footy competition

    Rugby League Rugby league boss eager to help parents adjust to junior changes

    No bail for torture accused

    premium_icon No bail for torture accused

    Crime The case was adjourned to December 19

    Local Partners