Aged care minister slams Blair MP in home care stoush

MINISTER for Aged Care and Senior Australians Richard Colbeck has hit back at Blair MP, and former Shadow Minister for Ageing Shayne Neumann's portrayal of long wait times for aged care packages in Ipswich.

Mr Neumann said under the current Federal Government more than 120,000 elderly are waiting for up to two years for care packages.

However Mr Colbeck said Ipswich's preferences for how aged care is received has changed over the past years.

"The community has shifted considerably over recent years demonstrating a strong preference for aged care in their own homes and our Government is supporting this through the increase in availability of home care packages,” he said.

"The Aged-care sector is a key focus for the government which is why we called the Royal Commission and continue to grow our investment and continue to implement reforms in advance of the Commission reporting.”

Mr Colbeck said in the year to December 2018 the Federal Government increased the number of home care packages by 20 per cent, meaning that over 93,000 Australians have a package.

"In the West Moreton region the number of packages available to seniors in the local area increased over that time by more than 16 per cent,” he said,

"There were also more than 53,000 people in Australia who have been offered an interim home care package.

There is also an extra $2.2 billion in additional investment which will result in 20,000 more packages.

"Indications are that this increase in home care packages has already made a significant difference in senior Australians' ability to access in-home care,” Mr Colbeck said.