Aged care facility plans to expand to increase capacity

THERE are plans to refurbish and expand an aged care community in a rural Ipswich town by adding new living units, beds and fresh facilities for residents and staff.

Cabanda Care Inc submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council to extend its facility in Rosewood.

Previously known as the Rosewood Aged Person’s Home, the residential care facility on John St was renamed Cabanda Care in 1990.

It currently provides 65 beds and 52 units made up of 42 independent living units and 10 long term rental units.

It is the largest employer in the rural township and provides permanent residential care, centre based respite, a dementia unit and a social support group.

The proposed development involves the refurbishment and extension of the facility over three stages and increase the total capacity to 99 beds.

Stage 1 involves an extension to the ground level of the building with a total increase in gross floor area of 879m2 and 16 extra beds.

An additional eight bedrooms with a private ensuite and access to shared shower facilities between every two bedrooms is also planned with this stage

It it proposed to add an extra four bedrooms accommodating two beds each with a private ensuite shared by the two occupants of each room.

Additional communal facilities including a lounge and seating area, new vehicle pick up and drop off zone, new entrance lobby and entrance path is also on the cards.

Stage 1A includes additional communal facilities for residents including a hair dressing salon, a dining lounge and activity area that opens onto a new courtyard and an allied health centre.

This stage also includes new staff facilities including a nurse station, medication storage room, servery and utility room.

Stage 2 will include 12 extra beds, four two bedroom suites with an ensuite and private living areas and four single bedrooms.

New facilities for this stage include a wellness centre and a private lounge and dining room.

