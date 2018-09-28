Aged care facility approved for Beaudesert

A NEW aged care facility will be built in Beaudesert with the Scenic Rim Council approving the development.

The proposed Seasons aged care complex at Hawthorn Street will incorporate a total of 129 two-bedroom, single storey self-contained homes to meet the demand for a degree of independent living by elderly members of the community.

Given that a number of elderly residents would still own cars and that staff and visitors to the facility would require parking, Council approved the development with the condition that it include additional car spaces.

Division 3 Councillor Virginia West welcomed the proposal as providing accommodation options for older community members close to the Beaudesert town centre and employment opportunities within the Scenic Rim.

"Developments such as this are very positive for Beaudesert and the surrounding area as we don't have a great deal of aged care facilities in this area," she said.

"As it will also create opportunities for employment in the town and around the Beaudesert area it is a positive move.

"The issue of car parking was an important consideration because the last thing we would want is to have people parking out in the streets and disrupting the community."

Mayor Greg Christensen left the Chamber for the discussion and decision making around the proposal, citing a potential perceived conflict of interest as a family member could be involved in the development.

Planning and Development Committee Chair Cr Nigel Waistell said aged care facilities were needed in the Scenic Rim.

"As long as they are built with sensitivity to the requirements of the region they should be supported," he said.