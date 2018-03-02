Against all the odds, Lucas is still all smiles

AGAINST great odds, young Lucas Jackson is taking each new day with an infectious smile on his face.

He was born unresponsive after suffering a hypoxic event (a lack of oxygen) in the womb which left him with severe brain damage and doctors told the family it was best to start saying their goodbyes.

But after seven days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at the Royal Brisbane Hospital, he was taken off oxygen and started breathing on his own accord.

Despite spending the next few weeks in hospital and being diagnosed with a long list of conditions including severe Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy (HIE), Level 5 Spastic Quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy, Epilepsy, feeding issues, Cortical Visual Impairment, Microcephalic and Global Development Delay, he was able to go home with parents Kara and Colin.

"He wasn't expected to live," Mrs Jackson said.

"We just took him home and loved him - but we're still expecting the worst."

"He has the brightest smile... he loves everybody, he interacts with everybody, he doesn't talk but he will look at you and he will just smile at you, his eyes light up, his mouth lights up, his body reacts and you know that he's listening.

"He's just in a world of his own. He adores everyone. He does everything in his own little way."

The two-year-old shares a special bond with sister Thalia, who is five years his senior and the first member of the Plainland family to hold him while he was in the NICU ward.

"I honestly believe that was his turning point, having his sister there and even now, their bond is so tight," Mrs Jackson said.

"He wakes up in the morning and the first thing he does is look for her , she gets up and the first thing she does is go and get him out of bed and give him a kiss and a cuddle. There's no words to describe their bond."

Lucas' life is filled with routine visits to doctors, therapists and hospitals.

"Everyone's probably seen us around now. We make it look easy but it's not," she said.

But hydrotherapy is something that brings an especially big smile to his face as his arms and legs are able to move through the water in a way he can't usually do himself.

"We actually reconnected with his original physio straight out of hospital, she has her own private practice now," she said.

"She just moves him in the water, twists and turns, manipulates his muscles to move and just makes him have some fun.

"He just loves the water, he really relaxes."

Rosewood drag racing team Controlled Insanity Racing have come on-board to raise funds for the youngster, selling stickers with Lucas' name printed on them as well as placing them on their cars.

They can be bought from the team's Facebook and Instagram pages.

They will also be working in conjunction with Madonna's Tupperware to host a fundraiser at Sage on Hickey at the Gatton Bowls Club on Saturday, March 10 from 10am.

It is a chance to meet Lucas and his family, with raffles, morning tea, a Tupperware party and more on the day with a gold coin donation.