Ag, drone shots added to capture region at its best

GREAT SHOTS: The photography section at this year's show is set to be another great one, and chief steward Darryl Green is encouraging everyone to enter - no matter what your skills level. Lachlan McIvor

THIS year's Laidley Show Photography section will feature new categories that capture the region through the lens.

Photography chief steward Darryl Green has again added new sections to keep the competition fresh.

"I'm a bit of a devil for change," Mr Green said.

Photographers can show off their country shots with new categories of Life on the Land and drought, while the more adventurous are encouraged to dive into the world of drones to capture aerial photos.

Mr Green said the new drone section was what he was most looking forward to seeing.

"I'm hoping to see some good shots from drones ... they're now a pretty accessible medium for photography - they've come down in price and are pretty reliable, the clarity is pretty good in them too," he said.

With the Inland Rail project uncovering historical brickworks near Grandchester, Mr Green has chosen historic sites, artefacts and pioneers as this year's special subject.

He aimed to encourage more amateur photographers and kids to enter this year, with junior and amateur classes helping to keep things fair.

He said an expensive camera wasn't necessary to get fantastic results.

"There's fantastic photos on phone these days, it's not about what you've taken the photo with," he said.

He encouraged shooters to enter photos from outside the region.

"We've got to broaden our horizon, we don't just want Lockyer photos," he said.

"Last year we had some fantastic ones from Antarctica."

Mr Green said there was some great talent in the area and advised anyone, even if they didn't have an entry, to ensure they stopped at the pavilion to have a browse.

"We had a good roll-up last year and I'm expecting the same again this year," he said.