Afternoon showers on the radar

STAYING COOL: Enjoying the hot weather (from left) are cousins Kayla, 11, Eli, 9, Nash, 9, and Lorne Stinson, 13, at Providence Splash'n'Play Waterpark. David Nielsen

IPSWICH was lucky to miss the worst of the severe thunderstorms that struck parts of southeast Queensland on Boxing Day, though it appears the unstable weather could continue.

Further showers are on the radar for this evening, with almost 100 per cent certainty from the Bureau of Meteorology that Ipswich and surrounds will see some kind of activity.

While there was nothing too dramatic in the Boxing Day storms, that may have been for the best.

On the Darling Downs, where the storms were at their strongest, residents reported seeing a storm cell that looked like a "miniature tornado" tearing through the region.

Kingaroy residents described a "large wind tunnel" lifting roofs from houses and uprooting trees in the area on Tuesday afternoon.

Hailstones the size of cricket balls were found near Toowoomba.

More showers are forecast to follow another hot and muggy day for Ipswich today, in which temperatures are expected to peak at only 28 degrees, but it will feel hotter due to the high humidity.

The forecast suggests it will continue to get warmer leading into the final weekend for 2017.

The mercury will hit 30 tomorrow, followed by 31 on Friday and 34 on Saturday, with light winds coming in from the north-east, turning more northerly on Saturday in line with the slightly warmer temperatures.

On the back of some decent rainfall totals across the region on Boxing Day, follow-up showers are possible from Sunday and into early next week.

The best chance of more good rain appears to be Sunday and Monday, with the bureau giving Ipswich a 70 per cent chance of rain on both days, with combined falls up to 35mm possible.

Boxing Day rain

Wivenhoe Dam: 37mm

Somerset Dam: 42mm

Gatton: 23mm

Colleges Crossing: 40mm

Rosewood: 30mm

Harrisville: 19mm

Amberley 48mm

Goodna: 58mm