AFTERMATH: What it looks like on the ground in Stanthorpe

A house on the corner of Brittania St and Texas Rd barely escaped the flames.

A house on the corner of Brittania St and Texas Rd barely escaped the flames. Matthew Purcell

WHILE the bushfire threatening Stanthorpe and surrounding areas is not expected to be brought under control until Monday at the earliest, the aftermath of Friday night's blaze has become evident in the light of day.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Much of the area between Amiens Rd, up Mount Banca and down towards the Queensland College of Wine Tourism has been decimated.

QFES have advised that residents should still be following their bushfire survival plans.

Several homes have been lost but the true extent of the damage is still unknown.