After seven amazing goals, Dylan boosts professional goals

Western Pride's record-breaking goal scorer Dylan Wenzel-Halls controls the ball during his team's stunning 15-1 victory over Sunshine Coast at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex on Saturday night. Chris Simpson

ALREADY on the A-League radar, Western Pride speedster Dylan Wenzel-Halls boosted his professional ambitions during his team's record-breaking 15-1 National Premier Leagues victory.

The Ipswich team's incredible sharpshooter scored seven goals as Pride hammered a shellshocked 10-man Sunshine Coast team at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

At one stage, the former St Peter Claver College student netted three in a row after igniting his team with a dazzling first goal to set the tempo for an amazing night of football.

Having trialled with A-League club Perth's youth team in the off-season, Wenzel-Halls hoped to secure a future professional contract.

"That was good to train with world-class players (like Diego Castro). I learnt a lot,'' the Pride footballer said.

"There was no opportunity open . . . so I'm working hard and trying to score as many goals as I can to push on.''

Wenzel-Halls, 20, appreciates the support he's receiving from head coach Graham Harvey and under 20 mentor Reg Davani as he chases his higher level dream.

"I'm just looking to score as many goals as I can, win as many games as we can as a team and I'm just looking to contribute and influence the game as much as I can,'' he said.

"I'd be grateful with any professional opportunity whether that's Europe, Asia or for A-League.''

Harvey backed his attacking weapon's professional attitude. "Dyl and I and Reggie have had a couple of talks over this week about what his objectives are as a player this year and what his goals are,'' Harvey said.

"His goal is to get back into professional football so hopefully a night like tonight makes people stop and take notice of him.

"He's just got to keep scoring goals and keep working on his all-round game because there's aspects that we've analysed and we've talked to him about.''

As for Saturday night's game, Wenzel-Halls was glowing with anticipation of more NPL success after Pride won last year's grand final.

"The red card changed the game but personally I'm happy that the club has got the all-time record of most goals in a game,'' he said.

"I'm happy to score seven goals and also contribute to a couple for my teammates.''

Netting seven goals in a football match is the equivalent of making a triple century in cricket. But remarkably, Wenzel-Halls' stunning latest haul wasn't his best on a football field.

He scored eight goals against South West Thunder in Toowoomba during the 2015 under 20 NPL competition.

Before he joined Pride, he netted seven against his current club in 2013 when an under 16 Olympic player.

Wenzel-Halls now has the record for most goals in a NPL Queensland match. The previous record-holder was Brisbane Roar player Mitch Hore with six.

Ironically, Hore's six-goal effort was in Roar's 12-0 win over Pride a few years ago.

Saturday night's effort lifts Wenzel-Halls' 2018 season tally to 13 goals from four games.

The eye-catching striker has scored at least one goal a match since Pride started its unbeaten run to grand final glory last season.

"That run started against maybe City last year,'' Wenzel-Halls said.

Stunning performance

NPL men: Western Pride 15 (Dylan Wenzel-Halls 7, Joe Duckworth 3, Salomon Lukonga 2, Delors Tuyishime, Andy Pengelly, Will Mcfarlane) d Sunshine Coast 1 at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

How Pride's 15 goals unfolded:

6th minute: Andy Pengelly curls it past the Sunshine Coast goalkeeper. Pride up 1-0.

12th: Dylan Wenzel-Halls taps home a Joe Duckworth pass to double the advantage.

17th: Wenzel-Halls puts Pride ahead 3-0.

24th: Defender Will McFarlane gets a clean run to head home a Duckworth corner.

25th: Wenzel-Halls runs through and scores to make it 5-0.

27/28th: Wenzel-Halls scores again.

33rd: Duckworth is unselfishly set up by Wenzel-Halls to tap into empty net. Pride up 8-0.

37th and 40th: Duckworth completes his hat-trick before the halftime break.

75th: Wenzel-Halls scores with a fine curling effort to make it 11-1.

80th: Substitute Salomon Lukonga gets a toe on a goalmouth scramble to score. It's 12-1.

86th: Wenzel-Halls makes it a sweet seven.

89th: Lukonga seals a double to make it 14-1.

Injury time: Substitute Delors Tuyishime finishes a move he started. Pride triumph 15-1.