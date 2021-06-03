After scares, upsets and injury, check out latest duels

Action from the Round 6 Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade match between Goodna and Swifts at Goodna. Picture: Bruce Clayton

BOMBER'S BLAST

Anthony Breeze

IN Round 6 Rugby League Ipswich action, the premiership favourites received a scare, Fassifern got the job done on their home turf and the Jets v Brothers game was abandoned due to an injury.

Here's how Round 7 matches shape up.

Saturday (6.30pm) - Norths v Goodna at Norths

Norths tasted defeat last weekend to the improving Bombers.

Goodna also showed that with a few troops returning they would be tough to defeat for the remainder of the season.

Norths were their own worst enemy against the Bombers with too much dropped ball and bad last play options.

The Tigers attacked against a side that lost three players to the sin bin but couldn't capitalise on the extra man on every occasion.

Injuries also culled the Tigers chances with fullback Ritchie Lowe, centre Presley Lowe and forwards Newton and Page all suffering first half complaints. Only Page returned late in the game, meaning that the forwards had to endure a full 80 minute effort.

They also need young half Lachlan Williamson to take more control of the game. As it's only the start of his senior career, it is going to take a little time.

He needs senior players like Lewis Smith and Ritchie Lowe to come in and give him a hand, allowing him to relax and work on the line of attack.

Goodna have improved over the past few weeks and it's because they have seen previous players like Filipine, Noa, Oloitoa, Seumanatafa and David Faamita return to the fold.

With this experience brings renewed confidence for the young players who have played the opening rounds. They are starting to step up their game.

Discipline is always a key to an Eagles victory and they let themselves down last week with several players getting involved in scuffles.

If they can control this aggression, they are capable of winning any game for the rest of the year.

Tip: Norths but only because they are playing at home. My tip could change if several players are ruled out for the Tigers.

Saturday (5.30pm): Fassifern v Brothers at Harrisville

The Bombers recorded a great victory at home against a Norths outfit last weekend.

Brothers had the weekend off from playing due to an injury suffered in an earlier game forcing an abandonment.

Right call: Why A-Grade match was abandoned

Fassifern welcomed Rory Humphreys to the hanger last week and he made an immediate impact to the direction the Bombers took. He was strong with ball in hand.

Humphreys was given room to move because the dominant forwards worked all day with Christensen, Lindsay, O'Donoghue, Hams and Cobbin all putting their hand up to take many charges into the defence.

Action from the Round 6 Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade match between Norths Tigers and Fassifern Bombers at Harrisville. Picture: Bruce Clayton

Landon Hayes also returned for his first game and was a nuisance to the Tigers every time he took a hit up. Hayes will only improve as he gets more match time.

The Bombers are gradually on the rise and with these two additions their finals hopes are back on the agenda.

Brothers were also due to welcome Billy McConnachie, Tai Betham and Michael McDonald into the fold last week before the game was called off.

They will get to unleash them this week.

These three ins will vastly improve a Brothers outfit that has been a little out of sorts lately.

Coach Jason Connors has moved in-form fullback Josh McCarroll into the halves, while try scoring winger Don Vilitama will move to the fullback spot where he will get his hands on a lot more ball.

Brothers have talent across the park and when they put it together they will create havoc for opposing teams.

They also will have to contend with the loud can bar supporters who always seem to find more voice when the Brethren come to town.

Tip: Brothers but with no real confidence.

Sunday (3pm): Swifts v Jets at Purga

The undefeated Swifts outfit did enough last week to defeat Goodna.

The Jets were in the same boat as Brothers with their game getting called off.

The Bluebirds have a lot of depth this year with their Reserve Grade side also sitting on top of the ladder, which gives them the advantage of resting players when needed and keeping them fresh.

Swifts have a big forward pack with Paetou Samatua leading them around the park with some explosive charges. His workrate has been enormous this year and these efforts have inspired fellow forwards in Brigg Hille, Harold Mosby, Luke Rea and Jericho Tanuvasa to continue the roll he is creating.

While the forwards are doing the tough stuff, it's the backs who are creating the excitement with Godfrey Okot especially lighting up the field. He has had several others also helping with

point scoring freak Vatuinaruku, Velekapa and Mato also lending a big hand.

The Jets are starting to gather some momentum and with a more stable team over the last few weeks and combinations starting to click are sounding a warning to their rivals.

They have a workhorse pack of forwards with in-form prop Nicholas Flocas, fellow Prop Zac Teevan and second rower Owen McCarron rolling up their sleeves and doing the tough stuff.

Newcomer half Izaak Toby has been great in the first half of the season. He is only getting better as the season rolls along with his first-class organising skills The clean ball he has been getting to the outside backs have enabled them to create danger outwide with Waqalevu, Langbein and Burns all benefiting.

They are a team that will be around when the whips start cracking. If they can control an 80 minute game, watch out opposing teams.

Tip: Swifts in a very tight affair where a field goal may decide this one.

NRL upwards

1. The Storm machine just keeps rolling on with another easy win. This time it was the Broncos. It's going to take a good team to beat them for the title.

2. After a terrible start to the season, the Cowboys have really found some form to make the top eight.

3. The Roosters, who are down on troops, just keep finding a way to win with another very solid victory.

NRL downwards

1. The Raiders are the biggest disappointments of the competition so far. If they don't get moving shortly they will be having September off.

2. The Titans were tipped for finals honours this year but in the last few weeks have shown very little and must starting winning soon.

3. The form of Dragons star Corey Norman. When they needed him to stand up in previous weeks, he has gone missing

Winners

1. Jamie Kah for one of the greatest rides you will see by guiding Vega One to victory last week.

2. NBA fans who have witnessed some great games in the playoffs. The contests will only get better as sides are eliminated.

3. The form of the Brisbane Roar who are now sitting pretty in third position on the ladder.

Losers

1. The GWS Giants who could have leapt into the top eight last week but produced a shocker to go down by 64 points to the Lions.

2. The online trolls who opened their mouths attacking Naomi Osaki for pulling out of the French Open. Put a sock in it.

3. The Broncos recruitment team. You record for signing quality players to the club is terrible as you let young stars go. It needs a major upheaval.

Sporting birthdays June 3

1. 1960: Carl Rackemann - Queensland and Australian cricketer who led the state to its first ever Sheffield Shield title.

2. 1967: Tamas Darnyi - Hungarian swimmer who won four Olympic gold medals in the 200/400m over two Olympics.

3. 1986: Rafael Nadal - Spanish tennis player who has won 20 Grand Slam titles and is regarded the greatest ever player on clay.

On this day

1. 1899 - W G Grace retires from Test cricket at the age of 50 years and 320 days.

2. 1967 - Roy Emerson beats fellow Australian Tony Roche 6/1 6/4 2/6 6/2 to win his 12th title at the French Open.

3. 1971 - Pakistan cricketer Imran Khan debuts for his country with figures of 0-36 and 0-19.

4. 2018 - Golden State Warriors Guard Stephen Curry sets NBA finals record with nine three-pointers in the defeat of Cleveland.