After rare tie: Laidley’s shot at final glory

THRILLING CRICKET: Laidley skipper Alex Welsh expects another absorbing battle on Sunday after a nailbiting tie in the semi. Picture: Cordell Richardson

PRAISING major rivals Centrals for a classic battle, Laidley skipper Alex Welsh hopes his team can win Sunday’s Harding Madsen Shield final in less dramatic circumstances.

He rated last weekend’s semi-final tie “unbelievable’’.

“Hats off to Centrals,’’ Welsh said reflecting on the seesawing cricket encounter where Laidley allrounder Mick Sippel took the final wicket on the second ball of the last over to lock up the scores at 206.

“The game just ebbed and flowed all day.

“When I thought ‘we’ve got this won, got it in the bag’, they really fought back.

“Then we snatched it at the end so it was heart-breaking for those boys.

“But it was a great game. It was of the best games I’ve ever been involved in.’’

Laidley advanced to the final against Toowoomba opponents Metropolitan Easts having won their pool in the qualifying games. Centrals finished second in their pool.

Preparing to host the match at Bichel Oval, Laidley have made the Harding Madsen final three times in the past four years.

While that was a sign of the Blue Dogs consistency, Welsh was more focused on Sunday’s clash.

“We should be back to our normal side really,’’ he said, having some players unavailable in last Saturday’s Ipswich and West Moreton Cricket Association (IWMCA) match.

“We’ll just try and relax.

“It means a lot to make a final. It’s a good opportunity but we’ve just got to treat it like any other game.’’

Laidley captain and opening batsman Alex Welsh. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Welsh said Laidley were fully aware of what Met Easts could deliver, especially after they eliminated another former Harding and Madsen Shield finalist Wests last Sunday.

“They’ve beaten some good sides along the way and to beat Wests in the semi . . . they will be full of confidence too so it’s going to be a tough game,’’ the Laidley skipper said.

Among the key players in the final are Sippel, who broke through the 10,000 run barrier last weekend before later taking the winning wicket.

“He contributes in every single way,’’ Welsh said.

“He’s a fantastic person to have around.

“He’s doing the coaching aspect in terms of the seniors. He deserves all the accolades he gets.’’

Laidley have a timely bye in the IWMCA competition on Saturday.

Having such match-winners in his side gave Welsh confidence for Sunday’s duel scheduled to start at 10am.

“We’ve played well this year so we’ve played some good cricket,’’ he said.

“And I still think we’ve got improvement in us, so that’s probably the exciting thing.’’

Game day

IWMCA 1st Division Round 9: Saturday - Central Districts v South East Redbacks at Limestone Park; Brothers v Northsiders at Walker Oval; Laidley bye.

2nd Division Rd 8: Laidley District v South East Redbacks at Bichel Oval; Fassifern v Thunder at Boonah; Brothers v Northsiders at Marsden No.2; Centrals bye.

3rd Division Rd 8: Laidley v Redbacks Walesendia at Marsden No.3; Bundamba Strollers v Springfield at Strollers; Thunder Ducks v Centrals at Tivoli No.1; Northsiders v Redbacks Raiders at Sternberg Oval; Thunder Storm bye.

Harding Madsen Shield grand final: Sunday - Laidley District v Metropolitan Easts at Bichel Oval.