Goodna Sapphires netballer Renee Keith
Netball

After rare loss, Sapphires back at full strength for final

David Lems
by
21st Aug 2019 4:05 PM
NETBALL: Fresh from a timely break, the Goodna Sapphires return at full strength eager to successfully defend the SEQ Cup title they won the past two seasons.

Sapphires captain Robyn Walsh said the bye was helpful leading into Friday night's semi-final against Western Districts.

"It was great to have a rare Thursday night off,'' Walsh said.

"We all play other sport and in other teams, so to have a free night was welcomed. Its been a long season.''

After their first loss in three seasons to the Flyers before the bye, the Sapphires welcome back some key players.

Renee Keith was away on representative duties, Angela Ray returns from managerial duties and Tayla Collier was on holidays overseas.

"So we are very happy to have everyone back on board,'' Walsh said. "We have no injuries or illness so we are good to go.''

 

Goodna Sapphires netballer Angela Ray.
Walsh said her team were "always ready'' for another shot at the title.

"We do not feel any pressure but we have a fire in our bellies,'' she said.

"We give up every Thursday night for something like 16 weeks so we want to make sure it counts.''

Walsh said her team didn't need to work on anything specific after going down to the Flyers.

"We know what we have to do and we have our full team back,'' she said.

"Everyone just needs to do their job and it will all come together.''

 

Sapphires netballer Tayla Collier
Walsh doesn't like the new crossover semi-finals format.

"I feel that there is no advantage to winning your pool as you do not get two bites of the cherry if you lose your first semi,'' she said.

"It's winner straight through and the loser is out.

"We would prefer to play on a Thursday. Friday is not ideal, you know end of the working week etc and some players work on Friday nights, so if anything it is more inconvenient.

"However we are happy to be playing in the semi.''

