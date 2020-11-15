After rare collapse, Hornets have quality to hit back hard

Ipswich Hornets batsman Dan Wilson paid credit to Toombul’s bowlers in a tough afternoon for his side in their latest Queensland Premier Grade match. Picture: Rob Williams

Ipswich Hornets batsman Dan Wilson paid credit to Toombul’s bowlers in a tough afternoon for his side in their latest Queensland Premier Grade match. Picture: Rob Williams

SENIOR Ipswich Hornets batsman Dan Wilson knows his team's uncharacteristic batting form let the side down in their latest Queensland Premier Grade clash with Toombul.

However, he is also fully aware of how quickly a season can turn around after what the Hornets did to reach the 2019/20 two-day competition grand final.

"Last year we just got on a roll after Christmas,'' Wilson said.

"We are in a situation where we need to start winning games of cricket basically.

"We are probably in the lower half of the table now but it's extremely congested.

"If we won yesterday, we'd probably be sitting in at least second or third.

"If you win a couple of games in a row, you'll go back up near the top.''

After Saturday's 71 runs first innings loss at Nundah, the Hornets have plenty of motivation returning to Baxter Oval next weekend.

The Hornets have a week to regroup for a showdown with competition leaders Norths, which may field Test batsman Joe Burns eager for a big score.

The focus this week is on improved batting after the Hornets scored just 142 in their latest encounter.

Wilson highlighted the fact the Hornets have some quality batsman who haven't converted promising starts into centuries in the two-day competition this season.

"If you're going win games in two-day cricket, you have to score hundreds,'' he said.

"There's too many guys getting between 15 and 70 at the moment.''

Hornets first drop Bryn Llewellyn top scored with 32 on Saturday.

"We had three guys in our top eight get ducks yesterday, which can happen,'' Wilson said.

With Wilson caught down the legside, he said it was an unusual effort by the normally accomplished Hornets batsmen.

"We just couldn't get going basically,'' he said, reluctant to blame the warm conditions.

"The wicket was challenging. It was up and down but we just didn't bat right that day.''

Wilson said it was disappointing "to not be able to chase 200 on what was probably the smallest and fastest ground in the competition''.

Toombul's Ronan McDonald (2/22 of 20 overs), Chris Knight (5/65) and Harrison McNeilly (3/73) did the major damage.

"We could have batted a lot better but I thought they bowled exceptionally well,'' Wilson said.

As one of the most experienced cricketers in Queensland, Wilson knows the Hornets can hit back, especially after Saturday's two-day competition loss was their first in 10 matches.

"Just because we had a bad day or a bad couple of days, we can certainly bounce back,'' Wilson said. "There's enough positives around.''

With opening bowler Harry Wood regaining his accuracy coming back from injury, it was up to the team's reputable batsmen to regain their best form.

"I think we're heading in the right direction,'' Wilson said.

The Hornets Second Grade team finished the job well in their latest game at Walker Oval.

After compiling 314, the Hornets beat Toombul by 64 runs on the first innings.

Jacob Waters (3/37) and Will Trigar (3/47) were the chief wicket-takers.

STATE OF PLAY

Queensland Premier Grade

Ipswich Hornets v Toombul Bulls at Nundah

Toombul Innings 213

Hornets 1st Innings (resuming at 1/27)

Levi Thomson-Mathews c Cotter b Knight 20 (56)

Bryn Llewellyn c White b McNeilly 32 (88)

Harry Wood c Cotter b Knight 0 (1)

Daniel Wilson c Cotter b McDonald 19 (57)

Anthony Wilson c ? McNeilly 14 (32)

Jack Wood c McGill b McNeilly 24 (35)

Jake Cross c Knight b McDonald 0 (1)

Adam Smith c Blake b Knight 6 (25)

Dylan McAteer c White b Knight 18 (41)

Sean Lutter not out 0 (19)

Extras (4b 3lb 1w 1nb) 9

Total (59.4ov) 142

FoW: 0, 35, 35, 65, 77, 89, 91, 110, 133, 142

Bowling: C Knight 20.5/7/65/5; R. McDonald 20/8/22/2; H. McNeilly 14/1/37/3; R. Walker 5/2/11/0.

Toombul 2nd Innings

H. McNeilly b J. Wood 76 (85)

N. McGill c Cross b Smith 11 (21)

O West b H Wood 1 (2)

T. Nicholson b H. Wood 0 (2)

P. Susarla c H. Wood b Smith 11 (13)

J. Blake c H. Wood b J. Wood 12 (15)

R. Walker not out 29 (47)

Extras (6lb 1w 8nb) 15

Total (29.5ov) 6/155

FoW: 42, 43, 43, 67, 95, 155

Bowling: Adam Smith 7/0/48/2; Harry Wood 7/0/28/2; Jack Wood 7.5/0/33/2; Sean Lutter 3/0/17/0; Dylan McAteer 5/0/23/0.

Toombul win on 1st innings by 71 runs.

2nd Grade at Walker Oval

Hornets Innings 314

Toombul 1st Innings

J. Pilgrim c&b Trigar 19 (80)

D. Young b Trigar 38 (123)

J. King lbw Lutter 20 (53)

R. Holdsworth lbw Waters 0 (3)

J. Tidbits lbw R. Lutter 23 (36)

T. Balkin c Andrews b Bischoff 58 (102)

D. Cranitch c Andrews b Waters 55 (57)

A. Hart c Andrews b Trigar 1 3(31)

S. Asnicar b Lutter 17 (41)

R. Case c Trigar b Waters 0 (15)

A. Stockdale not out 0 (3)

Extras (2w 5nb) 7

Total (89.5ov) 250

FoW: 47, 65, 66, 100, 105, 186, 213, 244, 250, 250.

Bowling: Josh Creevey 11/1/42/0; Nick Bischoff 11/5/24/1; Michael Topp 13/5/34/0; Jacob Waters 14.5/1/37/3; Will Trigar 19/5/47/3; Rowan Lutter 15/5/37/3; Noah Emerson 3/1/18/0; Nick De Giusti 3/0/11/0.

Hornets win on 1st innings by 64 runs.