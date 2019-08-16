After nearly beating Goodna, Redbank already eyeing glory

EXTRA EFFORT: The Redbank Plains Bears are keen to stay on top with the finals approaching.

BOMBER'S BLAST

RUGBY League Ipswich Round 21 preview.

Redbank v Fassifern (Saturday): Redbank competed with Goodna for a majority of last week's game but were blown away by the brilliance of On'o Solilio.

Fassifern faced minor premiers Brothers and put in a mighty effort, losing by only eight points.

Redbank will be hoping to get through this game unscathed before setting their sights on their knockout semi-final game.

Last year's premiers Fassifern will look to finish the fixture rounds on a high. A loss here will see them fall from the top to wooden spooners in 12 months.

While the game's result doesn't affect the Bears, they will be hoping for some cheer for their loyal fans.

Tip: Redbank.

Brothers v Swifts (Sunday): Brothers returned to some form last week defeating a gallant Fassifern while Swifts suffered a shock loss to West End.

Brothers haven't been setting the competition on fire of late but do have danger players across the park.

Swifts' form last week was not their best and they will need to focus on doing all the little things right or suffer another loss.

Brothers, a club with tremendous depth, might rest some players from this encounter and save them for the first semi-final in two weeks.

Swifts however need to build some momentum going into the finals or they could face an early exit.

Tip: Brothers.

Norths v West End (Sunday): Although this game will have no bearing on the final four, both teams will be looking at finishing the season on a positive note.

The Tigers have home ground advantage which might just swing this contest their way.

The Bulldogs caused probably the upset of the season last weekend defeating the third-placed Bluebirds.

Norths have the experience where it counts but West End have some youthful players who have helped them stay in games.

Look for Norths fullback Jarrod Biggs to create havoc coming into the backline.

The Bulldogs will rely on probably their best all season in hooker Aiden Boyce.

Tip: Norths.

Latest RLI points

A Grade: Brothers 54, Goodna 51, Swifts 47, Redbank 47, Norths 40, West End 31, Fassifern 30.

Reserve Grade: Goodna 57, Brothers 56, Fassifern 49, Swifts 44, Redbank 36, Norths 30, Rosewood 26, West End 22.

Under 20: Brothers 43, Goodna 40, Redbank 26, Norths 24.

2nd Division: Brothers 35, Goodna 30, Swifts 28, Fassifern 24, Norths 18.

Latest NRL inductees excel across different areas

THE National Rugby League inducted another seven people into the Hall of Fame on Wednesday night.

Four players were given the nod to enter, while a first was achieved with the induction of an administrator, someone from print media as well as a legend of broadcast media.

The players that received the huge honour were Kiwi greats Reuben Wiki and Stacey Jones, St George enforcer Craig Young and Newcastle hooker Danny Buderus.

All these champion players are great additions to this elite club and their records speak for themselves.

The administrator was JJ Giltinan, who was the forerunner in the formation of rugby league in this country. Without him, the greatest game of all would never have started.

The print media inductee was the late great Peter "Chippy" Frilingos, who was a rugby league journalist.

Chippy had a sharp mind and his articles won many awards during his lengthy career.

The other inductee was the man who will go down as the voice of rugby league.

Ray "Rabs" Warren is regarded by many as the best caller we have had the pleasure of listening to.

Quick thoughts

SAINTS: 1. The Wallabies had endured a tough trot so it was refreshing to see them give it to the All Blacks. Lets hope they can back it up this weekend in the Bledisloe decider.

2. The Parramatta Eels/Brisbane Lions for showing that when you put your mind to it and work as a team then great results can come your way. Both clubs are coming off terrible seasons but find themselves in finals' calculations.

Sinners: 1. The NRL rules committee for mucking around with the interpretation of the obstruction rule. Please let common sense prevail.

2. The keyboard trolls that sit behind screens and send out complete and utter dribble. The recent NRL racist comments that have come out lately are never acceptable.

3. The English weather. Lets hope the Aussies can get the Ashes Second Test job done in reduced playing time.

4. The Peter Beattie foot in mouth commentary has flared again with him mispronouncing the name of the founder of rugby league.

Did you know? 1. Rugby league is the national sport of Papua New Guinea.

2. The biggest winning margin in ARL/NRL is 85 points. The St George Dragons defeated Canterbury 91-6.

Bomber's best: Another week, another horse tip that runs a good race but can only finish second.

This week I have found two certainties in the NRL: The Eels will account for the Titans and the Sharks will punish the Dragons.