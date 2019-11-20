Menu
The Ipswich Musketeers women's baseball team has opened up a new pathway to the future. Picture: Nathan Finch
Sport

After matching the boys, Lyndsey shares in welcome sporting boost

David Lems
20th Nov 2019 12:30 PM
MUSKETEERS club president Jon Campbell has an added reason to support the Ipswich women’s team excelling in this season’s Greater Brisbane League competition.

Apart from helping another spirited Ipswich side reach new heights around South East Queensland, Campbell is delighted to see his daughter Lyndsey as player/coach.

“She has played all her life having represented Queensland and Australia so has the experience to be an effective coach,’’ the proud dad said.

“She has grown up around the sport and has always had to play against the boys and men along with Laura Wagner.

“This was an opportunity to play in a women’s comp and she wasn’t going to miss it.’’

Ipswich Musketeers player/coach Lyndsey Campbell with her dad Jon and mother Denise celebrating the success of Australian player Andrew as latest City of Ipswich Senior Sportperson of the Year. The Campbell family is with Junior Sportsperson of the Year Jude Thomas at the recent awards presentation. Picture: Rob Williams
With high-achieving brother Andrew in the national championship-winning Brisbane Bandits and Australian baseball teams, Lyndsey has often produced some outstanding performances under the proverbial radar.

However, that could change with the expanded Greater Brisbane League women’s competition.

The timing is perfect for Lyndsey and the other elite players with the Australian Baseball League Women’s League set to start next year.

“It provides a pathway for our young female players,’’ Jon said.

“Traditionally we have had a lot of girls play baseball over the years but when they reached a certain age could not safely compete with the boys/men as they got older.’’

Baseball is set to join the other women’s sports making national and international impacts.

“And it’s brought my passion back as well,’’ Lyndsey said.

“I gave it away a couple of years ago because I just wasn’t enjoying it. And now with the girls, it’s been good. It’s fun again.’’

