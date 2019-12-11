After huge year, Hornets girls just want to have some fun

FULLY FOCUSED: Conistent Ipswich Logan Hornets batter Ellie Johnston is among the players chosen in recent representative squads. Picture: Cordell Richardson

CRICKET: Nearing the end of another demanding year, players in the Ipswich Logan Hornets women’s team welcome some T20 “fun’’ this weekend.

That’s especially the case for the group of teenage Hornets cricketers who have just finished school and completed other commitments that keep them extra busy.

With the high-flying Hornets Second Grade side having a break until January 19, Hornets head coach Wayne Bichel was keen for his top side to enjoy this weekend’s doubleheader.

The Hornets play Wests (10am) and Wynnum (2.15pm) in Sunday’s 20-over matches at Baxter Oval.

“It’s a good time to go into Christmas,’’ Bichel said.

“This back end of the year, the girls are finishing school. It’s really been a big year for them.

“The T20s are a bit more relaxed.

“I’m not sure how many of the (Queensland) Fire girls will turn up on Sunday for Wests.

“It’s always good to play against those guys when they are there, have a bit of fun.’’

The Hornets top side lost their previous one-day match to Valleys being unable to score enough runs to defend. Valleys only lost two wickets chasing the Hornets’ 137 run target.

“I’m really happy how we are going. The bowling is coming together,’’ Bichel said.

“It’s just getting some more runs in the back half of the order.’’

Ipswich Logan Hornets players Brenda Tau and Ellie Johnston enjoy a break during a recent Katherine Raymont Shield match. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Bichel was also encouraged by the consistent performances of the Hornets Second Grade side who won both games last weekend to secure a top three spot.

The Hornets completed comfortable wins over Gold Coast and Wynnum Manly.

Among the top run scorers were Felicity Koch (40 not out v Wynnum) and Taylah Baxter (42 not out against Gold Coast).

Former Queensland under-12 representative Koch typifies the promising young cricketers thriving at the Hornets.

“She’s a terrific talent,’’ Bichel said. “And the twos (Second Grade) is a good place for them to learn about the game.

“She’s growing as a player.’’

Opener Baxter had a game in Second Grade to consolidate her form. She returns to the top side this weekend.

“It’s all part of the learning,’’ said Bichel, who also promoted lower order batters last weekend to give them more game time.

Bichel was pleased to see the Hornets involved in the Queensland Premier Cricket Youth Girls competition starting this weekend.

The squad is: Olivia Bennett, Samantha Bremner, Trinity Doyle, Keely Freiberg, Macy Hauser, Felicity Koch, Eloise McKenzie, Chloe Neuendorf, Arya Pal, Laura Scheiwe, Celia Schmidt, Emily Tiitmarsh and Sarah Walker.

The Youth Girls T20 competition (Paul Pink Shield) matches will be played on December 15 and 21, January 5 and 12, leading up to a Friday night grand final on January 17.

The Hornets complete their 2019 senior team commitments this weekend buoyed by more representative successes.

Regular representative players Ruth and Ellie Johnston are being joined by Kira Holmes in the Queensland under-18 team contesting the national titles in Tasmania from January 13-23.

Macy Hauser and Shekinah Frisk have been chosen in the Queensland Imparja side for next year’s national championships in Alice Springs.

Hornets players also feature prominently in the Queensland Under 15 Female State Challenge being held at the Ivor Marsden complex this week.

They are: Southern Blaze team - Keely Freiberg, Chloe Neuendorf, Hannah Lehmann, Sarah Walker Emily Titmarsh and Trinity Doyle.

Western Shelter team: Macy Hauser, Felicity Koch, Olivia Bennett and Laura Scheiwe.

Northern Flames: Lucy Neumann.