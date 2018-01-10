After huge fires, mudslides kill 13

A semi-trailer sits stuck in mud on US Highway 101 in Montecito, California.

A semi-trailer sits stuck in mud on US Highway 101 in Montecito, California. Mike Eliason

AT LEAST 13 people in the US were killed after a major storm in southern California unleashed flooding and mudslides that toppled homes and prompted emergency rescues and evacuation orders in an area that had just endured intense wildfires.

Long-awaited rain fell on a region left vulnerable to new forms of natural disaster after spending weeks ablaze.

That heavy rain brought severe and sometimes deadly consequences, including what one official called a "catastrophic mud flow” that hurtled onto Highway 101 early on Tuesday local time.

Officials in Santa Barbara said at least 25 people were injured and the death toll could grow as search and rescue continued.

"It looked like a World War I battlefield. It was literally a carpet of mud and debris everywhere,” Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown told media, describing a landscape littered with boulders, mangled cars and downed powerlines.

Houses were swept away, stretches of major roads were rendered inaccessible by inundating mud and rain.

Firefighters waded through waist-deep mud and avoided downed wires to rescue scores of people trapped in cars and homes.

By the afternoon potentially dozens of people remained unaccounted for and first responders were evacuating hundreds of people trapped in a canyon.

"We still have an active search-and-rescue operation,” Mr Brown said, adding that "several dozen” homes were likely destroyed or severely damaged.

In Montecito, firefighters extracted a mud-coated 14-year-old girl from a collapsed home where she had been pinioned for hours.

"I thought I was dead for a minute there,” the girl could be heard saying on video posted by KNBC-TV before she was taken away on a stretcher.

Santa Barbara County spokesman David Villalobos told Associated Press all of the deaths were believed to have occurred in Montecito, a wealthy enclave of about 9000 people northwest of Los Angeles.

It is home to celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Rob Lowe and Ellen DeGeneres.

California's Office of Emergency Services said it had deployed flood rescue teams to help pull people from the torrential cocktail of rainwater and mud.

"Teams are actively engaged in life saving operations,” the office said.

With several routes already shut down, authorities issued a shelter-in-place warning imploring people to avoid perilous roads.

"Take protective actions to stay safe which may include sheltering-in-place or seeking high ground, avoiding power lines and trees, staying off roads and highways, and do not attempt to leave and drive across flowing water or mud,” an alert warned.

Ellen DeGeneres posted a photo on Twitter of a roadway choked with mud and brown water.

"This is not a river,” DeGeneres wrote on Twitter. "This is the 101 freeway in my neighborhood right now. Montecito needs your love and support.”

Wildfires that scorched southern California for much of December - including an epic blaze that became the state's largest - amplified the risk from winter storms, with fire-loosened soil threatening to surge forward when mixed with heavy rain.

Residents who spent much of last month being urged to stay off roads and warned of potential evacuation orders faced the same outcomes from a different cause.

Authorities in Santa Barbara County, north of Los Angeles, issued evacuation orders for areas that had burned - warning in an alert of "heavy rain, high winds and extremely dangerous flash flooding, mud and debris flows,” - and a local emergency declaration.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for areas charred by a pair of recent wildfires.

"The intensity of the Thomas Fire left our mountains with little or no vegetation to prevent the slopes from sliding,” the county declaration read, referring to the record inferno that consumed some 100,000ha.

"Hence, a critical watershed was burned, and following wildfire and the immediate approach of winter storms, the threat of flash floods and debris flows is now 10 times greater than before the fire - they can happen with little or no warning”.

- Jeremy B White, The Independent