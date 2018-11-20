After five inspired marathons, runner to take rare break

Ipswich athlete Clay Dawson paces himself during this year's Gold Coast Marathon, one of five long distance races he completed with typical courage.

Ipswich athlete Clay Dawson paces himself during this year's Gold Coast Marathon, one of five long distance races he completed with typical courage.

SOMETIMES even a marathon man like Clay Dawson needs a break.

Clocking up thousands of kilometres of training, conquering epic challenges and still displaying remarkable determination show what a fine athlete Dawson is.

But after an incredible feat completing five marathons in recent months, Dawson may be forced to have a rest.

An injury that flared before the recent Sydney Marathon caused the Karalee-based runner considerable pain around the 20km mark during his latest race.

He soldiered on to finish fourth and help the Queensland team win another Australian Masters Marathon championship.

"It kind of ruined that last marathon in Sydney,'' said Dawson, who turns 27 later this month.

"I know that runners always have excuses when they don't perform but there was a very definite point there at the 20km mark.''

After watching Australian Olympian Scott Westcott pull out, Dawson asked if he was alright.

Urged to keep going by Westcott, Dawson suddenly had to contend with his own issues.

"It was about 200m up the road that the pain shot up my side and I kind of had to battle on,'' he said.

In trademark style, Dawson didn't want to let the Queensland team down even though he was struggling to run the time he wanted.

Finishing the Sydney Marathon added to Dawson's long list of achievements.

It was his fifth marathon since winning the inaugural Springfield 42km race in June.

Two weeks later, he secured a top four finish in his masters competition at the Gold Coast Marathon.

Following a third overall placing at Ipswich's annual Park2Park 10km event in July, Dawson was again lining up in the Brisbane Marathon. He came fourth overall.

Ipswich marathon ace Clay Dawson crosses the line first to win the inaugural Greater Springfield Marathon. Kylie Giggins

The Sunshine Coast Marathon was next in August, where he finished third overall.

Then it was off to Sydney for the Australian Marathon Championships and teams event.

Dawson desperately wants to win an Australian title at that event in addition to helping the Queensland team maintain its grip on the gold medal each year.

However, with a constant schedule of racing in recent years, Dawson conceded he'll need to reassess his 2019 goals after getting MRI scans on his sore stomach.

"It's not debilitating . . . I haven't missed a day of training,'' he said.

"It's just taken the edge off I think.''

Dawson knows it may be time to take it easy over the holiday season. That's especially given he set the bar of expectation so high during a dominant 2017 season.

Even after completing five marathons this year, the perfectionist initially felt disappointed.

"Looking back, I was pretty devastated after a few of those runs time-wise and podium-wise as well,'' he said.

However, in hindsight, he realised he was a bit harsh on himself.

"The times weren't terrible at all,'' he said. "The times weren't far from my PBs (personal bests) before 2017 and I still got two podiums out of five marathons.''

Having just won another Brisbane Road Runners Club age championship, the Intraining elite runners team captain has hardly stopped training or racing this year.

"I'm scaling things back a bit and trying to get a feel for this injury and setting the parameters for what's going to happen next year and how to utilise the training,'' he said.

"I'm a lot more positive than I was a few weeks ago.''

Asked if he'll contemplate another five marathons in 2019, he laughed before offering a "wait and see'' approach.

He definitely wants to run the Brisbane and new Cairns marathons to start with, along with Sunshine Coast and Sydney again.

As he ponders next year, Dawson has gained an extra boost.

The Rosewood State High School art teacher has been named a state social media ambassador such is his fine reputation for promoting his sport and helping others enjoy the benefits of achieving their goals.