After first loss in three years, champions reveal thoughts

GOODNA Sapphires captain Robyn Walsh conceded her disrupted team was well below its best in losing its first SEQ Cup match in three seasons.

"It was a terrible game,'' Walsh said, reflecting on the Sapphires' 60-56 netball defeat to Ipswich Flyers.

"We did suffer having our mid-court not available to play and also a defender (out).

"We let ourselves down and then let other outside factors affect us.

"We had several opportunities to get the win but then did silly mistakes, which ultimately cost us the game.''

With a bye before the finals, Walsh said her team had a chance to reflect before refocusing.

"Yes we were disappointed but we move on pretty quick,'' she said. "It would have been worse if we played our best and did not win, but we played far from our best, so to only go down by four was no big deal.

"A loss never hurt anyone and we know just as well as anyone that any team can be beaten on the day. It certainly won't hurt us and we take nothing from the loss, given the poor performance we displayed.''

As for going down to Ipswich providing extra incentive, the Sapphires' skipper said it was business as usual.

"We are still in the same frame of mind and still have a strong belief that we will go all the way, so one loss is certainly not going to change the team in any way,'' she said.

"We do not need any extra motivation. We are a motivated team and we will just keep on keeping on.''

However, Walsh said the bye was welcome before the semi-finals on a different night next week.

"It will be a different vibe playing on a Friday night that's for sure,'' she said. "We are ready for the semis and whoever we will be playing.

"We should still finish on top, but with the format for the semi-finals there is no real advantage to coming first on top of the ladder.

"We only get one chance to make it to the grand final.''