After 22 years out, Ipswich cricketer at top of his game

Northsiders' Cricket Club first division opener and president Stephen Humphreys has been in great form this season. Picture: Cordell Richardson

AFTER a 22 year break from playing first division cricket, most sportsmen would be happy continuing their club service as an official.

Not highly respected Ipswich born and bred Stephen Humphreys.

The Northsiders club president is enjoying his most successful top grade season juggling three crucial roles.

Apart from overseeing the club’s senior and junior development, Humphreys played in every first division match before Christmas, also carrying the added responsibility of being Tigers’ opening batsman.

“It’s a juggling act,’’ he said, accepting the presidency after returning from his lengthy time away from the game.

“I spent some time on the committee and as vice-president. It brought the bug back to play.

“Juggling president and playing first division is tough. You do wear a couple of different hats.

“For me, probably at times I’d like to get to more of the games and the other divisions and the juniors but playing kind of stops that.

“But I also really think it’s a positive for our club to have a playing president.’’

Humphreys said the dual roles kept him in touch with what was going on.

“I meet the guys at training and I’m with the first-grade team on the weekend.

“I probably would like to do more of what’s probably considered the more official presidential stuff but to do that I couldn’t play.

“The playing part, I absolutely love.’’

He accepts that age 42, he can’t play on forever.

Yet Humphreys has shown no signs of slowing down in the first half of this season.

He has scored 277 runs at a healthy average of 30.78.

Before returning to the field in 2016 after two decades away, Humphreys was averaging 15-21.

The hard-hitting opener is conscious his comeback is a rare feat.

“At the moment, I’m really enjoying it,’’ the former Bundamba State School and Ipswich Grammar School student said.

“If anyone would have said to me I would come back and play in ones (first division), I would have said they were dreaming.’’

Humphreys started his junior career with Booval Cricket Club under well-known cricketer Nev Paulsen.

He switched to Waysiders in 1995 when Booval only had an E-Grade team.

The former South East Queensland representative often lined up in an older age group during his teenage years.

Humphreys also toured New Zealand when at Ipswich Grammar School.

After Waysiders merged with Northern Suburbs to become Northsiders, Humphreys played until 1996/97.

During that time he played alongside and against some of the city’s finest cricketers. They included Aaron Moore, Mark Harrison, Chris Wichura, Mick Sippel, David Richardson, Lee Dalton, Michael Brennan and Wayne Jones.

Humphreys started out in the 1990s as a fast seam bowler, making his senior team debut as a teenager.

He later concentrated on his batting, earning a reputation for being able to clear the infield and score vital runs.

“I would love to be like some of the other blokes of my age group who are bowling regularly – like Sip (Sippel) and Mark Sharrad and those guys – but batting has been a nice find,’’ he said.

Humphreys took his 22 and a half year break due to “a combination of things’’ including university, working part-time at the Bundamba Tenpin Bowling Centre and tackling some back problems. He completed his law and commerce degree during that period.

After his extended time away from cricket, Humphreys credited the Hillier brothers and another clubman Moore for reigniting his first division career.

“That (playing first grade again last season) was a bit of a challenge that Marcus and Michael Hillier, the coaches at the time, kind of set me,’’ he said.

“They kind of said to me: ‘We think you are up to it. If you go really well in the pre-season, we’ll see how things fall’.’’

When a teammate had a work commitment, Humphreys accepted the opportunity and remarkably made his top grade return.

“I was lucky enough to score a fifty that day and I haven’t been out of the team since,’’ he said.

Moore had earlier encouraged Humphreys to have a run when he joined the committee in 2016.

“Moorey probably knew me better than I did myself, that after my first training session that I would want to play,’’ he said.

Humphreys’ highest score this season is 77, off 68 balls, against Centrals in September.

“I’m playing because I enjoy it and I enjoy the bunch of blokes that I’m playing with,’’ he said.

“I was never the most talented player in the team but I really tried my best.

“I just feel like this season I am enjoying my cricket as much as I ever had.’’

Humphreys treasures the wonderful friendships he made years ago that have been revitalised being back out in the middle.

Sharing those bonds and seeing players develop is what makes Humphreys “really, really happy both as a president and as a player’’.