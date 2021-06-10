After 11-1 win, Ripley giving Cup competition ‘red-hot’ go

Ripley Valley FC playing at their home ground at Ironbark Park, South Ripley.

BUOYED by a commanding Canale Cup victory, Ripley Valley hopes to use a weekend off to advantage.

Ripley Valley advanced to the quarter-finals of this year's knockout competition after thrashing Logan Village 11-1.

Hat-tricks from captain Alex Weatherby and Lukas Kljajic set up the comprehensive win, which gave head coach Nick Paterson and his team a timely shot of confidence.

Still chasing a top four spot for this year's Capital League 1 finals, Ripley was boosted by the latest result and having some senior players back.

They include Brodie Kenyon, who returned for the Canale Cup match and scored after two recent Reserve Grade games managing a knee injury.

"We've played some really good football and it helps that I can pick some players warranting selection at the moment now,'' Paterson said.

"We're starting to get boys back on deck and it's not just having that makeshift sides up.

"So it bodes well for the weeks ahead now if we can keep them all fit and on the park.''

He said having players with the experience of former Premier League utility Kenyon available made a massive difference.

Jay Burton is another handy footballer strengthening the squad after recent injury.

"It just means we can start putting players back in their normal positions,'' the coach said.

With three wins, two draws and four losses in CL1, Ripley has no premiership match during this weekend's catch-up round. Ripley are six points out of fourth.

"Finals are still definitely a goal for us,'' Paterson said.

"With our troops back on deck, there's no team we fear in the league.''

Ripley Valley FC head coach Nick Paterson. Picture: David Lems

While waiting to see who Ripley Valley faces in the Cup quarter-finals, Paterson is giving his team a weekend off to freshen up before two crucial CL1 encounters.

Seventh-placed Ripley tackles fifth placed Annerley in their next match on Friday week before aiming for revenge against the Ipswich City Bulls in the local derby rematch at South Ripley at week later.

Victories in those games could lift Ripley back into top four calculations.

Other goal scorers in the latest Canale Cup game were Tom Webster, Rhys Jackson and Jarrod Norfolk.

Paterson said his team were keen to see what they could achieve in the Canale Cup, especially with a number of Brisbane Premier League teams knocked out.

"You always need a little bit of luck in the draw but we'll give it a red-hot go,'' Paterson said.

"We back ourselves on the day to beat any team.''