AFLQ Schools Footy: Ipswich SHS girls making mark

Ipswich SHS girls were enthusiastically breaking into a brave new world of sport as they prepare to compete in the qualifying rounds of the AFLQ School's Cup.

The school was to take place in matches on Thursday in Springfield, but the qualifying rounds have been postponed until term 2 due to wet weather. The www.couriermail.com.au is committed to livestreaming parts of the School's Cup this yearr.

Ipswich SHS's will be one of more than a record 607-plus entries into the School's Cup this season.

Ipswich SHS junior girls coach Matt Carr said his squad were relative newcomers to the code, but were willing to give it their best shot.

Shalom Sauaso of Ipswich SHS.

"We are using the AFLQ Cup to expose our girls to a new sport for most of them and give them an opportunity to build their fitness, sporting ability and leadership,'' Carr said.

"We have a few girls who have played before, a couple who have been selected in representative sides but most of our players are excited to try to try something new.''

Carr said around 100 students were now involved in the school's football program which was providing them with "life skills, an appreciation of mental and physical health, and pathways to a successful life after school''.

"Win, lose or draw we are using this competition to give our students the opportunity to try something new, improve their skills, and build relationships with their peers.''

The Ipswich SHS campaign will be spearheaded by Met West 13-15 year representative, Shalom Sauaso.

The confirmed livestream schedule to this point is:

Postponed until term 2: Springfield Gala Day

August 10-11: North Queensland Finals - StreetSmarts AFLQ Schools Cup - Townsville

August 17: Semi Final 1 - StreetSmarts AFLQ Schools Cup

August 18: Semi Final 2 - StreetSmarts AFLQ Schools Cup

August 19: Semi Final 3 - StreetSmarts AFLQ Schools Cup

October 15-17: State Finals - StreetSmarts AFLQ Schools Cup

